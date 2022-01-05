MORGANTOWN — In the moments of despair that followed West Virginia’s uninspired and uninspiring loss to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game in Glendale, Arizona, Coach Neal Brown gathered his team around him for a post-game, post-season speech.
This, he knew, would be a tricky one.
He understood that the gap between his team and the Big Ten’s Golden Gophers was wider than the 18-6 score would indicate. He knew, too, that he was coaching in an era when players could line up at the entrance to the transfer portal, so while he knew he had to be honest with them, he could not paint a picture that might scare some key players away.
He had to tiptoe through the tulips with the diplomacy of Henry Kissinger, touching on the realities that he was facing but stressing as much that he believed — and they should too — that just over the next hill the sun was shining and that they were not as bad as the next day’s newspapers and social media would say they were.
It was a talk that he felt he had to share with the media, for they were his conduit at the moment toward his fan base and right now, coming off a 6-7 season, he could not afford to lose them any more than he could afford to lose his best players.
Oh, he knew some were teetering on the edge of transferring, but he also had to know or at least sense that there were players like the leaders on defense — tackle Dante Stills and middle linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo — who were at least considering returning for an extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA due to the complications caused by the 2020 COVID-19 situation.
The speech to his players, let’s say, will not go down in Mountaineers’ lore with Bill Stewart’s “Leave No Doubt” pre-game speech before the Fiesta Bowl in which the program was saved by a convincing victory over Oklahoma when there was nothing but doom and gloom surrounding the program in the wake of Rich Rodriguez’s exit for Michigan after the stunning upset loss to Pitt cost a chance to play for the national championship.
Brown put it this way to the media:
“We’ve got most of our football team coming back and I think that’s a big deal. I would say we have as much coming back on our football team as anybody.”
That, of course, would be far more promising if they were coming back from an 8-5 or 9-4 team than a 6-7 team that had beaten only one team with a winning record all season, but there were indications of improvements in many areas as WVU won four of its last seven games.
Now it’s true there are elements that offset that, not the least of which is the only really experienced quarterback. Jarret Doege, has said he is entering the portal but there are many who see that as a potential plus.
Certainly, it is not like Oklahoma, who lost two five-star quarterbacks — Spencer Rattler, who was a Heisman Trophy candidate when the season started, and Caleb Williams, who was being touted as the same for next year when the season ended, to say nothing of losing its coach, Lincoln Riley, as well.
When you think of matters compared to the magnitude of what happened in Norman, what Brown had to say actually made sense.
“We’re not all doom and gloom,” he said.
It was hardly boastful, but it was a message he was delivering to his followers.
And there was another message he had to get across, and that was that losing the bowl game at the end of the season was not the hoped-for outcome.
“Are we disappointed we didn’t win?” he said. “You bet your ass we are. There’s certain [aspects] of the program that we’ve got to get better.”
There has been much second guessing of Brown’s game management, much disappointment of the fact that Doege did not improve over three seasons and that Garrett Greene behind him didn’t make strides, either. The quarterback coach, Sean Reagan, and the offensive coordinator, Gerard Parker, are in the critics’ crosshairs over that.
But Brown maintains that looks can deceiving.
“This is what I told our team in the locker, we are close in a lot of ways. We are really, really close but we’ve got to do things to get better to get back to where we want to be.”
And what are those things that have to be done:
First, they need to find a quarterback to run the offense. Doege wasn’t the answer. Greene didn’t look like the answer. They were pleased with freshman Goose Crowder in his first year and they have a true four-star freshman named Nicco Marchiol coming in from Arizona who they are banking on as their QB of the future.
But the problem may be the future is now and if they have to play him it will be without an experienced, proven running back behind him and without wide receivers on hand like Winston Wright Jr. and Isaiah Esdale, who both announced they were leaving after the season.
If the offensive line, which returns intact, can continue to show the improvement it showed through the second half of the season and take on the physical edge it lacked, that would be a major stride forward.
That should be the No. 1 objective over the off-season and through the summer.
As for the defense, the announced returns of Stills and Chandler-Semedo take that to a new level, allowing Brown to set things up on the assumption that he doesn’t need a 30-point a game offense to win games.
Are they close? Not sure you can go that far yet, but they are close to being ready to have their presence felt in the Big 12.
If they make strides in that direction this year, win more than they lose, find a way to pull out close games, it would be considered a successful season.
But it has to be done quickly because they open with the Backyard Brawl in Pittsburgh.
Win that game, win back the hearts of the fans.
