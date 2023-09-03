MORGANTOWN — Somewhere in the midst of his pregame talk with his team before disembarking from their locker room into a season of white, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown implored his team to "be what you are."
Problem was, neither he nor Penn State would let them be what they are.
Brown had left no doubt who his team was all through the preseason, noting that its greatest strength was its offensive line and that it would be a running team that took advantage of running back CJ Donaldson's strength and speed and quarterback Garrett Greene's elusiveness and speed.
If you analyze that, you can read into it that it would be a basic, run first, play keep away type team that would ground out first downs and long drives. The passing game would be used as a complement to that.
Then they played the opening game, one No. 7 Penn State would win, 38-15. WVU had its 50th loss to Penn State, a team it has beaten only nine times.
"Am I disappointed? Very much," Neal Brown said. "Am I discouraged? No. I know we have a good football team."
It was Penn State who played the basic football, so basic that it actually ran some plays — successful plays — out of a old-fashioned, leather helmet T-formation that was around when Joe Paterno was learning the game.
At the same time WVU wound up playing a razzle-dazzle, gambling team that somehow wound up on most of its most important plays throwing the ball and not very well at that.
WVU went for it on fourth down six times. To their credit, they made it three times.
But this is a team that is built to make first downs on fourth down plays from 3 yards out or fewer, that isn't going to ask a quarterback whose game comes out of his legs to win it with his arm.
CJ Donaldson running in the middle, fine. Greene being pushed forward on a quarterback sneak, fine.
There's no problem with going for it on fourth down, but do it when you have a chance to make it and that means when you can use your strength.
But when you feel you need double-reverse, flip it back to the quarterback and throw it plays not so much.
Same so for trick huddles that included two quarterbacks on the field, moving here and there and, well, you get the idea.
You don't win games on trick plays. You block and you tackle. You play basic football better than the team across from you.
That's what Penn State did.
Over and over.
"They are a very good team," Brown said. "I don't know if we will play a better defense than that all year."
Just as it was last year, WVU could not stop Penn State's passing game. Penn State's first touchdown was a 72-yard toss that beat the Mountaineers' best defender, Aubrey Burks, who missed trying to knock it away.
Penn State had receivers running free for most of the night, wound up passing for 332 yards to 162 for WVU. That's twice the yardage and says a lot about the personality of these two teams.
Here's the thing, though.
WVU can't get into a flinging contest. They have to run, run, run. CJ Donaldson ran the ball well, 81 yards on 18 carries. So did Greene, who ran 15 times for 71 yards.
The problem becomes the fact that Donaldson really has to be used as an Earl Campbell type back and get 25 carries a game or more. Understood, they don't do that today, but if you are going to be who you are, that's who WVU seems to be.
Brown believes Greene can throw well enough to carry his load through the air.
"To say he can't throw is an absolute fallacy," Brown said. "He can. They have nine NFL players out there on defense."
But for WVU to be at its best it must run between the tackles, don't try to fool anyone, just control the flow, the tempo. WVU isn't a "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee" offense. It's got to be the "Hammer of Thor."
Now, understood, this was a top line defense it faced. They all won't be this strong, this fast, this well coached. That still doesn't mean you will be able to throw it at will. You have to strike through the air when it's not expected.
Defensively, WVU was strong in the red zone, but this game is a lot easier when you are able to keep the opponents from penetrating into the red zone.
As it was last year's leading tackler Lee Kpogba, the middle linebacker, had 13 tackles. Two newcomers came up big, cornerback Beanie Bishop had 7 tackles and nearly had an end zone interception and Trey Lathan, a former high school teammate of CJ Donaldson, had 6 tackles in an impressive debut.
