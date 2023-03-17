MORGANTOWN — If this was a Hollywood movie, the shot would have gone in.
But Birmingham, Ala., isn’t Hollywood and, I guess, Kedrian Johnson isn’t Denzel Washington.
He had played a hero throughout the opening game of this NCAA Tournament for West Virginia, right up until he got to the climax, to the moment when he could saved the world and sent everyone home with a smile, not tears.
If only it had been a Hollywood script writer authoring the plot of what turned out to be a 67-65 Maryland victory over the Mountaineers.
The game was on the line only because of him. While the other Mountaineers who were looking the end of their collegiate careers in the eye — Erik Stevenson and Emmitt Matthews Jr. — were virtually written out of the script, Johnson had his finest moment.
He scored a career high 27 points. At one point, as Maryland had threatened to break the game open with a 7-point lead, he had scored 11 consecutive points to put WVU back on top.
It was an uncanny run, but now it came down to one final shot, 4.2 seconds left, and Johnson had the ball racing up court, inside the midcourt line, not yet to the 3-point line. He was about 28 feet from the basket.
A layup for him the way he’d been shooting all day.
He launched the shot with time left on the clock. It was straight on, but it ticked the rim and fell harmlessly out of bounds as Maryland celebrated and WVU stood stunned in defeat.
Johnson thought the ball would go swish as it left his hands.
“Every shot I took today, I thought it had a chance to go in,” he said after the game.
Everyone who had watched his performance thought it would go in.
“He was terrific. He was absolutely terrific,” Coach Bob Huggins said. “Without him, we wouldn’t have been able to stay in the game. The last shot, it looked to me like grazed the edge of the rim. He’s an inch away from winning the game for us.
“It was dead on line. It was dead on line, just missed by a few inches.”
The shot was dead on line, the Mountaineers were dead on arrival.
Another chapter was written into a season where an inch here, an inch there made such a difference. Make a free throw and you win a game. Don’t throw a pass into the third row of the stands. So much, so often as WVU got off 0-5 in Big 12 play.
They showed courage. They showed character. They fought back behind Johnson, Stevenson and Matthews, but just when you thought this would have a happy ending, it sent an entire state home in tears.
If only Stevenson, who carried WVU down the stretch with five straight 20-point performances followed by an 18-point effort against Kansas, could have been himself.
But Maryland smothered him and he finished with only 9 points on 4 of 17 shooting. Maryland did such a number on him that Huggins had him on the bench alongside him for a long period in the second half, then hoped he would light it up when came back.
Didn’t happen.
“They didn’t do anything that other teams haven’t done,” Stevenson said. “I just struggled from the floor today. They did emphasize just, just stay to my side when they were in that little zone and they just did a great job sending guys at me, not letting me get the easy miscellaneous looks ... loose balls and offensive rebounds and broken plays that I usually thrive on. They did a good job of finding me in those situations.”
And Matthews, the man who came to WVU after leaving for Washington in hopes of leading a run deep in the NCAA Tournament, never could unwound. He had just 2 points, took only 3 shots.
And for much of the second half he was stuck on the bench nursing an injured shoulder that came from a collision on a pick.
Three guys who had such dreams of going out a winner ended it far too early for their own good.
The finality of it was sinking in.
“It definitely hit,” Johnson said when asked about it. “Emotions are high right now. At the end of the day, somebody got to win and somebody got to lose. We were the team that lost today. It’s in the past now. It’s in the past for a reason.”
“It’s over,” Stevenson said. “You know what I mean. It’s over. I don’t know what else to say. It’s a different feeling. I can’t thank this program enough. I can’t thank Coach Huggins enough. I don’t know what’s next but I’m just happy I got to finish it out here in West Virginia.””
Maybe, when they write the sequel, things will end differently.
