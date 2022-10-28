MORGANTOWN — So much went wrong last weekend that the three interceptions thrown by quarterback JT Daniels were simply another blip on the radar screen of a season going wrong rather than a call for panic.
Certainly, if anyone could be given a pass (so to speak) for an off-game, it was Daniels, who had been one of the few shining lights in a season had not produced what was expected in Coach Neal Brown’s fourth year.
No one denied that Daniels’ 23 of 36 passing for 194 yards and three INTs to one TD was atypical but in the midst of a 48-10 mess it was far down on the list of necessary fixes.
The truth was that Daniels was almost due for a game like that, considering he had been victimized all year only three times by interceptions and while receivers Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather and Sam James had turned in some magnificent grabs while under pressure, there had been far too many unchallenged drops along the way.
It was noted, too, by Coach Neal Brown that all three interceptions came “all on downfield throws” and if they weren’t perfect throws, they were the right reads on the play, which is what he has excelled on throughout his career.
In fact, it was the first three-pick game of his career, but is of concern because it gave him four INTs in his last 39 pass attempts.
The worst part of the three interceptions was their timing within the frame of the game rather than the quarterback’s execution of the plays.
“The one thing about those interceptions is they were all one-on-ones,” Brown said. “When you throw into one-on-one, you’ve got to have the expectation that your guy is going to come down with it or it’s going to be incomplete.
“Those three instances were all picks,” Brown said. “One of the receivers fell down and the other two just made plays. Our receivers, and our team as a whole, has to be more consistent.”
Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell made the same assessment.
“The decision to go where he went wasn’t wrong,” he said. “We’d created some one-on-one matchups for ourselves. On all three of those players, we got the (from the defense) we wanted, we just didn’t finish t. Between JT and the receivers, we’ve got to find ways to make those plays.”
This is especially true when you are trying to get yourself back into the game.
Coaches often look at the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half as crucial. Right or wrong in some games, it worked out that way in this one.
WVU had fallen behind early and trailed 17-3 when taking over at its own 20 with 1:32 to play. Knowing they had deferred to open the game, they were looking at not only having a chance to score before the half and to get the ball to open the second half.
The opportunity was there to get back into the game and Daniels drove them down to the Texas Tech 24 when he tried to get the score with a pass into the end zone, only it was Texas Tech’s Dadrion Taylor-Dement who intercepted the ball.
Start of the second half it was more of the same, a lightning bolt of disaster as on third and 18 at their own 17 on their first possession, Daniels was intercepted by Malik Dunlap.
Two plays later, Tech QB Behran Morton pitched 55 yards to Xavier White and it was 24-3 and the fight was drained from WVU.
“Obviously, you’ve got to take care of the football,” Harrell said. “We had four turnovers hurt us, especially the two that came just before the half and after it. When you defer, you have a chance to change the game right there.”
They changed it, all right, but not the way they wanted.
“If you get a touchdown (before the half) you have a one-possession game,” Harrell said. “Even if you get a field goal, you get the ball right back coming out of halftime and can get some more points.
“We turned the ball over on both those drives and we had some momentum. It’s not always going to be perfect, but if you take care of the football and score at opportune times ... “
Now, a better team than Texas Tech awaits and WVU has to regroup, especially Daniels.
“He’s got to bounce back. JT is even-keeled, so I don’t think it will hamper him getting ready this week,” Brown said. “He didn’t play as well as he needs to play. He was off a little bit.”
The truth is, there is no room for error the rest of the way.
