MORGANTOWN — Points count in a basketball game but sometimes style points count more.
We’re not talking about self-centered style points, like a touchdown dance or a posed picture or what, those gestures that seem to define today’s GenerationMeFirst attitude.
We’re talking playing with style, making a play with your own signature on it, putting your individual stamp on the play.
All of a sudden, after Tuesday’s road losing streak breaking 76-61 victory over Texas Tech, West Virginia was abuzz over a pair of young players who were in the middle of it all, doing things with a flair and without a care.
Their names? James Okonkwo and Seth Wilson, both sophomores who come off the bench, each seemingly improving every game and probably the two key factors in the Mountaineer win.
They had the game announcers talking about what they did. They had the crowd buzzing. They had their opponents at Texas Tech deflated.
But mostly, they had their teammates jabbering about them and the campus on fire over what they saw them do against Texas Tech.
Okonkwo, the big sophomore from England, was living off a 10-rebound game that included the Konate-like two-handed block that carried with it a strong message and Wilson nailed a career-high 5 3-point, shots coming with the style points associated with banking them in.
The Okonkwo play came off a lob pass into the post over Okonkwo’s head while he was fronting his man.
“I was just worried that I didn’t have any help inside and I knew I would be taken out of the game if he scored it, so I tried to go up as high as I could and snatch with two hands and get it to my teammate,” the 6-8 sophomore said.
Why two hands?
“Instincts,” he answered. “I felt I could get higher than usual and felt I could contest it with two hands. I felt he wasn’t going to pump fake me, just go straight up with it. I think I left the floor before he did. I got pretty high, I guess.”
It was a stunning play.
“A lot of people have brought it up,” Okonkwo said. “I was walking home and about four people I didn’t know were just yelling ‘Nice block!’ and I was confused. I said ‘Thank you.’ That’s a pretty cool moment.”
And it didn’t end there.
At home there was a call from his former teammates in the United Kingdom.
“They were like, ‘What happened to you?’ That was pretty cool, too,” he said.
And the bus ride from the locker room to the airport?
“We probably watched that play 1,000 times on the bus,” Wilson said. “If we could have, we would have put on the TVs on the bus. We’re all excited for him. “
A lot of this is new to Okonkwo. Back in Maidenhead, England, he said a normal crowd was “about 15 parents.” Now he’s playing in front of 14,000 fans.
“It’s a big step up from 15 parents to 14,000,” he said. “As a freshman, the first Big 12 game against Texas Tech I was kind of shocked. The adrenalin hit me pretty quickly and I was gassed within six minutes, but now it’s pretty cool.”
“We need him,” Wilson said. “The fact that his confidence is growing and he’s doing what he’s doing out there, we encourage it and try to keep him going.”
As for Wilson, who finished the game with 15 points off the five 3s on a night when the Mountaineers went 3-point crazy, he feels he was just doing his thing.
“Thank God it went in,” he said of the first banked shot he hit. “It felt good when it came off my hands, so I thought it would go in either way.”
That certainly made the second one easier.
Now, instead of going from shot to shot, Wilson has to make improvement from game to game.
“I’m just trying to stay consistent with my workouts on and off the floor; just something to keep things going,” he said.
All season, Coach Bob Huggins has been saying he’s got to get more time on the floor for Okonkwo and Wilson.
Now we see why.
