Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.