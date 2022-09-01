“We are going to out-strain and out-hit these guys. Let ‘em know. Leave no doubt tonight! Leave no doubt tonight! No doubt! They shouldn’t have played the old gold and blue. Not this night! Not this night! Don’t ever leave your wingman. Never, ever, ever bail out on your brother. You help. You strain and you fight.” — WVU Coach Bill Stewart’s end to his famous “Leave No Doubt!” pregame talk to the Mountaineers before Oklahoma in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl.
MORGANTOWN — Neal Brown knows the time for talking is over now.
The Backyard Brawl is upon us. They have played 104 of them before but now they have waited for 11 years to get to this one, one of the most important in the long, epic rivalry and certainly among the most important games Neal Brown will ever coach.
He knows it, his players know it, and that is why he isn’t planning any fiery pre-game address to his team.
“The good thing about this one is they don’t need a whole lot of speeches. They’ll be ready to go,” he said this week. “The ones where you really put some thought into is the ones where you worry about your emotional level going into it.
“This is your opener, which is always high energy anyway. Put in a rivalry game and it’s more emotional. We have to make sure we play with emotion but not necessarily emotional. That’s a bigger challenge getting them up pregame.”
Think about it. He wants his team to play with emotion but not emotionally, which he seems to be defining as out of control, so amped up you don’t know what you are doing.
Knowing Brown, he believes in controlled emotion. Play hard, play fast ... play smart.
True, fiery locker room speeches are part of the lore of football. It goes back to Knute Rockne, whose “Win One for the Gipper” locker room speech became the central piece of the movie “Knute Rockne: All-American.”
And he also found fame when he had cameras in his locker room for his “Inside ‘em, outside ‘em speech”:
“We’re going inside of ‘em, we’re going outside of ‘em — inside of ‘em! outside of ‘em! — and when we get them on the run once, we’re going to keep ‘em on the run. And we’re not going to pass unless their secondary comes up too close. But don’t forget, men — we’re gonna get ‘em on the run, we’re gonna go, go, go, go! — and we aren’t going to stop until we go over that goal line! And don’t forget, men — today is the day we’re gonna win. They can’t lick us — and that’s how it goes... The first platoon men — go in there and fight, fight, fight, fight, fight! What do you say, men!”
Rockne’s personality fit that speech. It probably wouldn’t fit Brown or the era in which he now is coaching or, he notes, the team he is coaching.
He believes they understand the challenge they face against the reigning ACC champion.
“We have a lot of guys who have played [a lot]. They have a maturity level so that they won’t get too high going into a contest.”
The pregame work is done. A new quarterback, JT Daniels, is in place for WVU, has been now for a couple of weeks. They’ve heard Pitt’s song, “Sweet Caroline” blasted over the PA system at practice to the point they are sick of it.
They’ve met with former players, former coaches who have updated them on the rivalry, on the history of upsets in this game ... so has Pitt. They had their own upset of WVU in 2007, and now the Mountaineers know they have a chance to get an upset of their own.
That offers far more inspiration than any hyped-up locker room oration can offer.
In the end, words do not win sporting events.
But if they do, perhaps the WVU players could perform at their best if they would remember what has become my favorite all-time pre-event confidence builder.
It came from — who else? — Muhammad Ali prior to his “Thriller in Manilla” meeting with George Foreman with Ali a decided underdog.
“I done wrestled with an alligator, I done tussled with a whale, only last week I murdered a rock, injured a stone, hospitalized a brick. I’m so mean I make medicine sick,” he boasted.
Foreman never had a chance.
