MORGANTOWN — OK, even Neal Brown could live with some of quarterback Garrett Greene’s errant throws on Saturday night at Penn State, even on crucial downs.
He understands that comes with the territory when Greene is your quarterback.
He’s there because of quite a number of athletic and leadership qualities. In some ways, he is reminiscent of former Mountaineers quarterback Skyler Howard, who was not at all what you’d come up with if you asked an Artificial Intelligence machine (or whatever the heck you call such contraptions) to spit out the perfect quarterback given the necessary qualities.
He was too short, didn’t have a strong enough arm, was reckless.
All he did was win.
Brown knows that Greene (we ought to somehow bring Pat White into this conversation to make it a really colorful discussion of quarterbacks) lives off his legs, not his arm, in running a football team.
So, Brown isn’t asking him to be Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers or Peyton Manning.
What he wants is for him to make the passing plays he should make, and that’s what he failed to do in WVU’s feeble attempt at a passing game on Saturday night.
He handled everything else just fine.
“Credit to him for the game management. That’s the quarterback. We didn’t have any 40-second clock issues. We didn’t have any 25-second clock issues. He ran the ball really effectively, his decisions when to run it and when to throw were pretty spot on,” Brown said.
Wait no more, for here’s the but that comes after that.
“He missed some throws. You got to make layups. He had two really bad throws on screens. Those are layups and you got to make those,” Brown said, sounding more like Bob Huggins over the past couple of years than a football coach.
The thing is, when WVU plays a quality, Top 10 opponent (Penn State was ranked 7th) it needs more than a prayer.
It needs, so to speak, a wing and a prayer.
Greene knows that.
After spending the night trying to evade hard edge rushers from Penn State, he went head on into the media questions and tried to sidestep none of them, accepting responsibility for the flaws in the passing attack.
Over and over, he repeated the phrase “I didn’t make enough plays,” often adding, “that’s what it boils down to, I just didn’t make enough plays today.”
When asked to pull out one specifically, he landed on a third-down pass where Traylon Ray was open for a first down.
“I missed the slant,” he said. “I just can’t miss those.”
That probably hurt the most because it came at a time when WVU was in the game and could have turned momentum to them.
“We knew we were in it,” Greene said after the game. “If I can make that their down, the game may be different.”
There were others, though.
“I know when I miss a guy,” he said. “Like the second play of the game, the one screen to Cortez (Braham). I just have to give him a better throw. There were some other throws I’d like to have back.”
The numbers didn’t come back as horrible. Greene completed 16 of 27 passes for 162 yards with neither a touchdown nor an interception, but they would have looked a whole lot better if he’d been able to make his “layups.”
“He missed a couple downfield. One of them had pressure, but what we talked to him about was you have to make 100% of your layups and he didn’t. I think you can see why guys like playing for him [with his spirit and leadership]. He gave us a chance.”
All of this, of course, goes into making Saturday’s meeting with Duquesne all that more important than anyone thought it would be when it was scheduled.
Being 0-1 with Pitt on the horizon, a game that will almost certainly define this season and, perhaps, Neal Brown’s career, it’s crucial that not only Greene work out the glitches in his throwing but that his back up, Nicco Marchiol, get some time on the field running the team to see if he is as viable an option as they seemed to think he was as the two quarterbacks fought for the job during camp.
