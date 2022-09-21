MORGANTOWN — Can it be 20 years already, two decades, a time of ups and downs in West Virginia football history?
If one were to pick the three defining games of what is now the 21st century for the Mountaineers program one would pick the game that almost ruined it, that being the 2007 upset loss to Pitt that cost it not only a chance at a national championship but also its coach, Rich Rodriguez.
He would also select the next game the Mountaineers’ played, the Fiesta Bowl victory over Oklahoma which not only got Bill Stewart the job of head coach but which held things together after the Backyard Brawl that became a fiasco.
But third was the 2002 night in Blacksburg, Va., where WVU returns on Thursday for the first time in 14 years to play the Virginia Tech Hokies. That game 20 years ago may well have dictated the direction the program would take into the 2000s, returning it among the elite in college football.
It was a victory when WVU had its back against the wall on its own goal line twice in the closing minutes and somehow survived, a game ended with safety Brian King intercepting quarterback Bryan Randall in the end zone to save the day.
But that play never would have happened had not, minutes earlier, linebacker Grant Wiley etched his name into Mountaineers lore as he closed out a goal line stand that included three Hokie attempts to get into the end zone from less than a yard away with perhaps the greatest tackle in WVU history.
Fourth and 1 for Virginia Tech, trailing at home, 62,273 frenzied fans screaming at the top of their lungs. They had in their backfield the ultimate scoring machine in running back Lee Suggs, who had scored a rushing touchdown in 24 consecutive games, including the first one in this game on a 28-yard run.
Now he needed only two feet.
What happened next defies description, but Grant Wiley tried on Tuesday, speaking by phone from his Pennsylvania home, shaking his head as he mused, “It doesn’t seem like 20 years ago.”
Some background
In 2000, Don Nehlen retired as West Virginia coach and was replaced by Rich Rodriguez, a former WVU player and native of the state who was a hot number as offensive coordinator but who had never had a big-time head coaching job.
Things did not start well for Rodriguez, a 3-8 debut season, including a devastating 35-0 home loss to Virginia Tech.
“We had just lost to Virginia Tech a year earlier 35-0 at home. That game inflicted a little pain on the community and we wanted to reverse it,” Wiley said.
Now it was November and a few weeks earlier, facing the No. 1 team in the nation, WVU suffered a heart-stopped, 22-20 loss at No. 1 Miami, a game that had perhaps the greatest offensive play of this century, a swing pass that Quincy Wilson took through five Hurricane tacklers and into the end zone to give the Mountaineers a lead in the final two minutes.
Even though that was a loss, it lit a fire of belief in the Mountaineers.
“We knew then we could play with anyone,” Wiley said.
They won two in a row and then found themselves face to face with a Virginia Tech team ranked No. 13.
Would this be Miami all over? It seemed so as Virginia Tech drove just inside it’s 10, gave the ball to Suggs who went to the 1-foot line. On second down Suggs tried the middle and was stopped. On third down, Randall tried a quarterback sneak but was stuffed back a foot or so.
Fourth down.
Down to the field
Grant Wiley understood what the situation was.
“If I don’t make that play, who knows? If ‘WE’ don’t make that play because the defensive line had a tremendous effect on where the running back was going and I was fortunate enough to be introduced to the flow,” he said.
Wiley was always more than just a football player. He was a deep thinker, although at the time he really didn’t know it.
“The way I see it, I’m having this existential experience in the middle of this football game and there’s 80,000 people plus a national television audience and only I know what is going on inside of me to introduce me to this new way of seeing the world,” Wiley said. “That’s pretty profound, that we can have these experiences in the middle of a game.”
So many things go through your mind in moments like this.
“Have you ever seen the movie, ‘For the Love of the Game’ with Kevin Costner. That’s one of the best metaphors to explain what was going on for me in that moment,” he said. “At that moment in my career, teams were not coming my way and I would have to be patient.
“My dad, who passed a couple of years ago, had taught me as kid to be patient. I had a very impatient mindset for most of adolescence. I wanted everything to happen immediately and to make plays immediately, but sometimes when teams don’t have a whole lot of success going your way, they avoid you.”
So, what would Tech do?
“They had, in Suggs the most prolific runner in the country as far as scoring touchdowns and Bryan Randall was a dual threat at quarterback,” he said. “From my perspective, it’s fourth and goal and they have only two options.
“They are either going to bootleg with Randall and he can run it or throw it or they are going to give it to Suggs. I’m thinking, if I were Frank Beamer, I’d just give it to Suggs because he does it every single game.”
He remembers the moment well.
“I remember looking at Dirty Davis and saying ‘I got to make this play.’ He looked at me and said, ‘You do. And if you don’t make it, I’m going to make it.’
“So, we had this little mini-conversation on the field, everything went quiet. It was that metaphor from ‘The Love of the Game.’ I didn’t know how, I just trusted that the ball was going to be snapped and I was going to just know what to do.
“It was loud, you could feel the tension ... and then there was our own confidence that someone had to step up. We just believed in each other.”
The play
The ball was snapped.
“I don’t remember it clearly, but there was an opening. It’s always fascinated me to this day, how many decisions we have to make in a split second. You’re either right or wrong. That’s one of the beautiful things in sports. Almost doesn’t matter.
“I saw Randall was leaning into the handoff, which to me signified a run. If a quarterback doesn’t lean there and is standing more straight up, you know they are building the momentum to roll out. He was all in on the handoff and I knew it.
“Then that opening happened. I think the guard blocked down because there were three interior linemen. Something came over me and I just jumped. I knew I had to push Suggs into the pile so I used my outside shoulder leverage because if I miss inside of him he might bounce it and walk in. If you watch the play, I jump and the majority of my body is closing out the outside so he can’t see if there’s anything there.
“I hit his leg — 240 pounds going into his hip. He was a physical freak but I put enough into his hip that he couldn’t collect himself before everyone else was able to pile in. I think he would have gone down anyway, but it was good the others were there.
“I remember running off to the sidelines. I had a little celebration. Then I sat there and was like ‘Wow!’ Not everybody about the jump so much because I didn’t even recall that. It was more like, ‘What just happened?’ There was that moment of blackout.
“Then I sat there and was thinking we have to go back out there for another series. Rich made a great decision taking a safety. Rich was betting on the defense to come out and stop them again.”
Changing the future
“The game, the play had a significant impact on Coach Rod’s legacy and all of our legacy with the program,” Wiley said.
It also affected his future. He began understanding what life was about.
“At that time my goal was to have a 10-year career in the NFL,” Wiley said. “That moment showed me that there’s more to this experience of life than just this game. I was OK with that, knowing the fragility of that expectancy is a play away from ending or a play forward from building an even bigger reputation and legacy within the game.
“I enjoy the time reflecting on how can I apply that to my time today. There’s nothing wrong with going through life signing autographs and being the person who did that and still living off that in some way but for me it was a bigger, grander experience and helped me figure out my role in this world.
“I use the same principles and I try to live in that state on a daily basis. It doesn’t matter what we are doing but where we are coming from when we are doing things; that’s the gem I carry forward in relation to people, in how I am approaching art or technology or how I relate to my family,” Wiley continued.
“I will never forget it. I know my family will never forget it and I can only do myself a service by keeping it in a positive light because of how positively it affected me through my life.”
