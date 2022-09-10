MORGANTOWN — It was almost a shame that West Virginia had to debut true freshman running back CJ Donaldson last weekend on the road in a loss to Pittsburgh.
It was an event, seven carries for 125 yards, a 5-yard touchdown run set up by his own blocked punt, that would have been served better at home in the first night game at Mountaineer Field in four years.
Just as the Pitt Panthers weren’t ready for what this 240-pound Florida product had in store for them, neither was the world ready for him.
But seeing as it was ESPN GameDay, a game that drew an audience of 3.15 million viewers, making it the most watched ESPN Thursday night game in five years, everyone knows what to expect from CJ Donaldson now.
The only people not surprised by Donaldson was himself, his coaches and his teammates.
They’d seen him daily in practice.
“He’s a hard guy to tackle, you know,” starting nose guard Jordan Jefferson, the strongest player on the team said this week. “CJ is special. No doubt he’s a special player and I think he knows that.”
With his modest reaction to his debut, you sensed that he did know it ... and expect it.
“I felt he was going to break out, you know,” Jefferson said. “I didn’t know when, but I knew it was coming. I didn’t think it would be this early but, at the same time, it was special watching him do what he did.”
Another taken by surprise was tight end Mike O’Laughlin.
“I knew he was a baller,” O’Laughlin said. “He was actually in the tight end room to start out. I was like, ‘I don’t know if this guy’s going to be a tight end but he’s going to be on the field somewhere,” O’Laughlin said.
A week later he was moved to running back.
“He just plays really hard .... fearless. Man, he’s fearless. He will go after you and he’s a hard guy to tackle,” O’Laughlin said.
WVU knew what it had. He was recruited out of Miami’s Gulliver without a position, really. He was listed as an athlete, having played wide receiver at 6-2, 215 in high school. The Mountaineers saw a body that could carry more weight, so they moved him to tight end, but when there was room for another running back, they figured, why not?
But Donaldson was raw as they come. He’d never played running back, so he needed some help and that came from the other running backs, Tony Mathis and Justin Johnson Jr.
“They helped me with the playbook and stuff. At running back there were different techniques so they helped me with how to read the hole, how to understand what the linebackers are doing and how to protect the ball,” Donaldson said.
And, he admitted, that he overlooked one aspect of his first-game success in the post-game interviews.
“I feel I didn’t give the offensive line enough credit after the game,” he said. “Every time I ran the ball, I had at least two options of where I wanted to go with the ball.”
But once he got to and through the hole, he knew what to do and turned his first run into 44 yards and another run into 39 yards.
“That was no different,” he said. “The technique getting through the first level is the hardest part. Once I get past the first level, I have receiver instincts so I know how to run past the second level. That feels natural to me.”
