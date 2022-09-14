MORGANTOWN — During his weekly media session on Tuesday, West Virginia Coach Neal Brown concentrated on the technical aspects of turning his team around after a 2-0 start, but he acknowledges that there is another side to the equation.
Football is a game of inner emotion and outer commotion.
While they try as they might to isolate their team within the confines of the Puskar Center, there is a real world out there and pressure is being put upon them by yes, us in the media, but in this most modern of worlds perhaps more heavily by the social media that eats its way into all our existences.
Brown and his staff warn the players about the dangers there, but also knows that has become a part of everyone’s way of life ... be it Facebook or Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or whatever.
Talk, they say, is cheap and on social media it’s free.
“Negativity is never good,” Brown said. “But this is what it is. It’s big-time football. There’s pros and cons to it.”
You will come in contact with negativity.
“The thing is, if you’re affected by outside noise now, you are going to be affected your whole life,” Brown said. “You try to teach life lessons along the way and this is it. Our message when we came back Sunday was ‘Hey, you have to have a singular focus.’”
“I said in the locker room as soon as I walked in there Saturday night when you have adversity, two things happen. You either learn from it and you grow from it or it splinters. So, it’s up to everybody who is in the program right now to draw together and get better.
“There’s plenty of ownership to go around and I don’t think anyone will be harder on themselves than the staff and the players.”
Brown has tried to make them aware of what they face and said he believes they will handle it.
But there are dangers out there, comments floating around in cyberspace that players may not be able to shrug off. It’s up to Brown and staff and the team leaders to build the confidence and belief from within despite the growing negativity.
“The brutal reality is where we’re at and where we’re at is 0 and 2,” Brown said. “Here’s what happens, and this comes from a really good spot, the people you are around the most, the ones who really care about you the most want to protect you.
“They want you to know everything is going to be OK, and so they tell you ‘You’re going to be alright. It’s not your fault. Maybe it’s the coach’s fault. Maybe it’s somebody else,’” Brown said.
That may seem to be the best way to protect the player, but Brown says it isn’t.
“That’s BS,” he said. “It isn’t accurate. It isn’t OK. We’re sitting here 0 and 2 and haven’t done the things we need to do to win football games. So, on an individual level, you have to take ownership. The leaders have to take ownership.
“You have to look inward. Are you doing everything you need to do? Are you helping create the standard everyone needs to uphold?”
The idea is that anyone who is trying to keep the players’ attitude up by saying they’re doing fine and it isn’t their fault, is doing them no favor at all because everyone is part of each and every loss.
Brown’s advice to his players about this?
“Never listen to criticism from someone who you would not go to for advice,” he said.
The only positive criticism — if there is such a thing — comes from someone you trust.
“People will tell you, ‘Oh, you’re so close. You almost had it,’” center Zach Frazier said. “Almost, it’s OK ... it’s not OK. It’s not the result you want. We have a chance to fix it and we have to do it.”
Frazier tries to stay clear of the outside noise that’s everywhere now.
“I try not to get on my social media at all,” Frazier said. “I don’t listen to people telling me I did good or I did bad, really. I just try to do my own thing, keep my head down and focus on the people who really matter like my family and my coaches; people who will steer me in the right direction.”
