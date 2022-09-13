MORGANTOWN — Back in what was a carefree — if not careful — youth, when baseball season came to an end and the leaves on the trees began to fall, we kids would gather down by the high school field and play a game that we knew as "tackle football."
In those days, you could play touch football or tackle football.
Don't remember messing with touch football much and no one had thought up flag football yet. See, the game was built around contact and it being the New York area at a time when this guy named Sam Huff was playing linebacker for the New York Giants, you wouldn't consider playing two-hand touch.
As the years went by and the torch in New York was passed from Huff to a guy named Lawrence Taylor, both of them linebackers, little changed about the way kids or high schoolers or college players changed their approach to the game.
You blocked and you tackled and, to be honest, it was a helluva lot more fun tackling than blocking.
It was little different in West Virginia, where Huff was born and raised and helped turn the state school in Morgantown into a national power with a reputation for hard-hitting football. That reputation was carried on at WVU through the years after Huff.
You may have thought of Major Harris or Pat White or Amos Zereoue, but through the years the WVU brand of football was defensive and hard-hitting. It was Canute Curtis and Karl Joseph, Gary Stills and Grant Wiley, Dirty Davis and John Thornton — guys who hit you and you knew you were hit.
Sometimes it was a day later before you realized it, but that was the game.
Well, somewhere along the line the approach to the game of football changed. It became a game tilted toward safety and toward offense, equipment changing, rules changing, practice methods changing.
This, of course, wasn't a bad thing. In fact, it was a well advised thing, but it had an effect on the game itself.
It's not the game your father or your grandfather knew.
Certainly not at WVU, where the school that gave us Huff and Curtis and Stills and Wiley and Joseph has transformed itself into a school that doesn't tackle very well.
They showed in the first loss of this season to Pitt, then put an exclamation point on it when they let Kansas run through and over them at will in pulling off an upset that certainly seemed possible coming into Saturday's game but that no one really, deep within their gold and blue heart, felt could happen.
Tackling is rapidly becoming a lost art. It was probably worse against Kansas than it was at Pittsburgh, which one would not have expected to happen.
WVU made KU quarterback Jalon Daniels look more like the old Nebraska quarterback Tommie Frazier, who in 1994 carried 12 times for 130 yards, three of those carries for touchdowns against WVU; or like Virginia Tech's Michael Vick, whose 26-yard escape and scramble down the sideline set up a game-winning field goal in a 22-20 home loss in 1999.
In the aftermath of the KU overtime loss, Neal Brown referenced the defense, which was in total disarray.
"We struggled to get lined up," he said. "A ton of triple option looks, a bunch of different shifts and a bunch of different motions. We didn't get off blocks very well."
And ... "We didn't tackle very well."
That may go down as the understatement of the year and was very much what was said after the Pitt game and, we suspect, will be said on Tuesday in the next media session.
The question is why isn't this team tackling well and the answer may be found in the fact that it's a problem across football and one that comes about because of a lack of contact work in practice, limited by the rules.
"Everybody struggles with it. You watch enough football over the weekend, you are going to see missed tackles. The more you do it, the better you get at it. The more you play, the more you do it."
"Tackling, you complain about it but it's the world we live in. It's the approach. You look across college football, especially early in the season and it's everybody. I don't have the answer how you fix it other than you have to do it in some form or fashion," defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said last week.
"That's hard to do. You try to protect guys, but that's the world we live in."
The saying that best fits the situation is "practice makes perfect." The opposite is obviously true, that being if you don't practice full contact tackling, you will make mistakes.
"It's no different than anything you do," Lesley said. "If you never write any stories you're probably not going to be very good at it. I'm never going to make an excuse for the players or the staff defensively, but you just have to find a way to work it as full speed as you can."
The rules work against live tackling in practice and so does practicality as you don't want to get your star running back, quarterback or linebacker injured in practice.
And then you get in a game and there are rules that are built for safety but not for good tackling.
"I never want to complain about rules and what is a penalty and what's not, but a lot of times I think that, especially with secondary guys ... and those guys have to play perfect fundamentally when things are happening fast," Lesley said.
"I'm not complaining. We expect them to make perfect tackles but some of those plays, especially on third and medium and third and 7 or 8 are short intermediate throws and they are bang-bang.
"Anybody who has never tried to make a play like that, when it's bang-bang, ought to go try it before they criticize a kid."
The thing is, a fan may not be able to make a good tackle but he knows a bad one when he sees it and Lesley knows that in the end, the tackle has to be made.
"We got to make the play," he said, again speaking after the Pitt game. "Some of those were poor angles, some just simple tackling technique — keep the ball on your shoulder and run through the strike zone. That's as simple I can make tackling. We got to be better at it."
It didn't happen in Week 2, so now WVU has Week 3 and Towson as an opponent they should beat, but along with a victory a step forward in tackling is what this week is all about.
