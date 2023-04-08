MORGANTOWN — As West Virginia football hits pause for a weekend in the midst of its spring practice, one’s mind switches as it always does at this time of year to the Master’s golf tournament but this year we find ourselves looking at it from a different perspective; a perspective that ties it to WVU football.
Now this is difficult to comprehend, golf being the sport, the walk in the park that it is, especially among the azaleas and lush fairways of Augusta, and football being the something that seems to have been born more in the Coliseum of Rome than at St. Andrews Golf Club in Scotland, that there is a thread that ties the two together.
That thread is technology.
Football may be late to the party incorporating technology into the techniques of its athletes, but it is all in now, at least at West Virginia, and there is an item being used with its punters and placekickers that has become an integral part of golf technique today.
It is called TrackMan technology and anyone who has watched professional golf on television is familiar with it, for it is the computer program that follows the flight of the ball, records its exit velocity, its height and distance, which is a spectacular aide to viewing but is only part of its capability.
The same technology, of course, has invaded baseball broadcasts and coaching, with launch angle, spin rate, speed of pitches, distance traveled, the arc of the swing, arm angles and all that used in teaching.
At WVU they have invested heavily in technology, much of it in the safety and conditioning of athletes be it nutrition or heart rate, effort exerted, etc., but also heavily in such matters as throwing and catching the football.
“You pick and choose where you will invest your money and we have tried to invest in things that go right to player development — two areas, player recovery for the health of your players and technology for performance,” Coach Neal Brown said.
It is in the performance area where fans would be most interested, for this skill development — and that is where football and golf come together — through TrackMan technology and the closest analogy comes into the area of kicking the football.
Linebacker coach Jeff Koonz is in charge of the special teams.
During Master’s television coverage on the Golf Channel Thursday former Masters champion Tom Watson, who once represented the Greenbrier, was asked about the biggest difference in today’s game and the game from his era and he did not point to the equipment or to the ball but, instead, to the golf swing, which is developed today with the help of technology.
And that is transferable to kicking for the leg swing in football and the inertia it creates is quite similar to that of the golf swing — or, for that matter, the baseball swing.
“The cool thing for us is we have some technology that not a lot of people have with the TrackMan system where these guys go out there and can get instant feedback,” Koonz said. “These guys can see the difference in leg speed, strength, where they hit the ball, how far it went, where it would have been good from. They have really dove into that and are embracing it.”
“Right now, it’s how fast the feedback we can give them. We can get things corrected immediately. It doesn’t take two days to get the correction made. They see it instantaneously and they go to work on it within two seconds. That’s the beautiful thing about it, instant feedback.”
That is exactly one of the main points Watson made.
“Now, you can see what you are doing right now,” he said. “I had to see my swing through Byron’s eyes.”
Byron was Hall of Fame golfer Byron Nelson, who was Watson’s mentor. In his day, Nelson would offer suggestions as to how to improve but that is hard to do without visualization.
WVU’s kickers now can kick the ball and instantly see the kick, get the metrics of it, understand what went wrong, what went right.
“It’s like anything else. You try to instruct, try to give them their cues on every swing,” Koonz said. “You want to be as consistent as possible but, at the end of the day, you have to put the ball through the uprights or put it in the end zone on kickoffs. You have to have the hang time.”
The kicking game — punts, field goals and extra points — are among the most overlooked parts of football. Punts and kickoffs determine field position during a game and, of course, field goal and extra points make a huge difference on the scoreboard.
Right now WVU is holding competitions for the place-kicking job, Casey Legg having graduated after a strong career.
“Michael Hayes, the transfer we brought in, has done a really good job. He’s been really productive. We’re really excited about him. He’s got experience. He’s kicked in a live setting with a big crowd and a big atmosphere,” Koonz said of the Georgia State transfer, who is competing with Danny King for the job.
And the Australian Ollie Straw is back to punt.
It’s a competitive field, recruiting kicking specialists.
“At the end of the day when you are consistent with what you give guys, when we’re recruiting, we are honest. We tell them the opportunity they are going to have,” Koonz said. “It was no different with Parker (Grothaus) last year and Michael this year. We also don’t promise anything. These guys are brought in to compete.”
And having the technology helps bring in recruits.
“That’s like going to a school to play golf and they have the nicest practice facility n the country ... well, these guys have [TrackMan] and can add to their ability and no one else has it,” he continued. “That’s been a huge advantage to us. Then being able to go out and kick in the atmosphere we have in Morgantown draws kids here.
And they have one other big advantage, certainly a non-technology one.
“I’d be naive to think kids don’t come here to be the next Pat McAfee,” he said. “He’s done a great job in his career as a kicker and punter and what he’s doing now (as a personality and analyst).
He’s part of our history here and we’re excited to have that.”
