MORGANTOWN — It is difficult to imagine that 20 years have gone by since Drew Schifino went from a budding basketball superstar in West Virginia’s basketball program to becoming the answer to the following trivia question:
“Who was the last Mountaineer basketball player to average 20 points a game for a season?”
A lot of big-name basketball stars have passed through the WVU program since the 2002-03 season — Kevin Pittsnogle, Joe Alexander, Da’Sean Butler, Joe Alexander, Jevon Carter, Devin Ebanks, Mike Gansey, Alex Ruoff ...
You get the picture.
The closest to match what Schifino accomplished in what would come to be remembered as a watershed season in Mountaineer history in that it is far more remembered for being the year John Beilein took over from Gale Catlett than Schifino’s 20.7 scoring average was in 2012 when Kevin Jones averaged 19.9 points a game.
“Two decades,” Schifino said on Wednesday from his home up in Pittsburgh. “I’m very surprised no one did it, but time flies. Averaging 20 points is a lot of points per game. Not too many guys do it, but that’s been a while.”
It is, and that accomplishment in his junior season came to be a turning point in his life for midway through his next season, 11 games into his junior year with a scoring average of 17.5 points a game, what had been a bubbling problem since Beilein took charge boiled over and Schifino left the team.
It would prove to be a move he would regret, a move that would end his hope of an NBA career, a move that might well have cheated WVU and himself out of a chance at a national championship, for the Elite Eight team from two years later included Pittsnogle, Mike Gansey, Joe Hebert, J.D. Collins, Patrick Beilein, Frank Young, Darris Nichols and D’Or Fischer.
That team went 24-11, went to the NCAA Tournament beat Creighton, Wake Forest in a double-overtime game that wound up 111-105 in one of the most memorable victories in Mountaineer history; then topped Bobby Knight’s Texas Tech and in the Elite Eight had Rick Pitino’s Louisville team down 13 at the half but lost in overtime as it simply ran out of gas.
Had Schifino been on that team?
“I’ve had people come to me and say they were missing that guy to go to, the scorer,” he said. “I always felt we could have been a very special team. I do look back and I wish it had worked out. Coach Beilein was the best coach I ever had, but off the basketball court was different.
“His philosophy and mine didn’t mesh. It was probably more a personality conflict than a basketball conflict, but it was also basketball. I was more an up-tempo, go to the basket kind of player and he was more into passing it. He was one of the first coaches shooting 3s like that and I was more going to the basket.”
The truth was, he said, they clashed right from the beginning, even through that 20-point-a-game season.
“Soon as he got in there I kind of knew he and I wouldn’t work out. He didn’t recruit me and when a coach doesn’t recruit you, he doesn’t have that much loyalty to you,” Schifino said. “”Really after my sophomore year I was very close to transferring. I’d just averaged 20 points. Our relationship was really rocky.
“If there was a transfer portal and I didn’t have to sit out a year it was 110% I would have been gone.”
Schifino said it wasn’t a matter of breaking team rules or anything like that. It was strictly oil and water trying to mix.
“It was one of those situations where we knew we weren’t meant for each other. I didn’t feel comfortable. With Gale Catlett, I could go to him but this relationship was just different,” he said.
There was no green grass out there on the other side for Schifino, though.
“I went to Middle Tennessee State because at the time my brother, Jake, was playing for the Tennessee Titans. We were close and I wanted an opportunity to play by my brother. Sitting out a year was really tough and I wanted to play so I might as well play Division II and so I went to Cal, Pa.,” he said.
Jake Schifino had been drafted in the fifth round of the 2002 NFL draft by the Titans as a wide receiver and kickoff return man, returning 35 kickoffs for 700 yards but was cut after playing in one game in 2003.
“I look back and I regret some of it,” Schifino said. “You really regret it, wondering how my college career would have ended if I stayed all four years. That was a good team, Kevin Pittsnoggle and all those guys. They were getting better and better and you look back and wonder what could have been.”
He believes if he’d been able to work things out with Beilein he could have become a 2,000-point scorer at WVU.
“It was ... , I was kind of mad. All my friends were on the team and having success without me. It was a weird situation, but I didn’t want to be bitter and want them lose,” he said. “I was happy for the guys but it was tough on me to be home and watch them have a chance to go to the Final Four.”
All the goals were gone.
“I had goals of going to the NBA and I was off on a good start. It was the beginning of my junior year and I’d scored 1,000,” he said. “We didn’t have social media back then. When something like that happens, it does alter your life as far as basketball goes.”
He put a career together overseas, but that was hard without the internet and social media to connect him back home. He made good money but it wasn’t what it might have been.
These days he’s vicariously enjoying the basketball experience of his nephew, Jalen Hood-Schifino, the son of his little sister, is going through as a star freshman at Indiana. Many believe this will be his only year in college ball as he averages 14.5 points a game along with 4 rebounds and 4 assists while putting together a spectacular highlight reel.
