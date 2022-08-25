MORGANTOWN — To most, the Backyard Brawl rivalry, which kicks off again after an 11-year absence on Thursday night, Sept. 1, in Pittsburgh, is a football game, which is a terribly myopic view of what is a far more sprawling social and cultural clash.
It is the big city way of life against the rural America. It is an endless traffic jam trying to squeeze thousands of cars through a narrow tunnel at rush hour compared to a leisurely drive along winding roads with covered bridges in the splendor of lush green hills.
It is, metaphysically speaking, the opera vs. the Opry, it is a college team playing in a professional downtown stadium where it really is little more than a co-tenant against one in an on-campus stadium that was built for that school’s team and where it is the sole occupant.
It is a school representing a city against a school representing a state; a city, at that, whose professional baseball team is owned by a West Virginian, no less. Beyond that, we will make no further comment about that situation.
Among so many things lost in it all is a musical battle that encompasses that rivalry itself and its 117-year history.
The Backyard Brawl is football, and, yes, basketball, but it also is John Denver against Neil Diamond, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” against “Sweet Caroline.”
“Country Roads” is an anthem, dear to the heart of West Virginians, a song with a feeling that captures all that the word “home” means.
“Sweet Caroline”? It’s a tribute to John and Jacqueline Kennedy’s daughter Caroline Kennedy.
On the YouTube page alongside the Official Audio of the John Denver classic there are just shy of 159,000 comments, a couple of which capture the universal nostalgia the song ignites:
“This is the type of song that can make you feel homesick while you’re sitting at home,” says the first one.
Another comment captures the brotherhood that grows out of the lyrics which begin “Almost heaven, West Virginia.” That comment that follows sums up what grows within everyone when they hear it, be they West Virginians or not.
Everyone, that is, except Pittsburghers.
“You never understand the true feeling of this song until you’re huddled around a giant campfire with 100 people you never met before and everyone’s arms around each other singing this song in unison. It’s a beautiful feeling and I’m a sure a beautiful sight to seen[sic] from the Dean’s office across the street.”
This is not what “Sweet Caroline is all about.”
They started singing “Country Roads” at WVU football games in 1972, and it has been sung before every home football game since and after each victory, the fans staying around singing and swaying to the music in a scene that often defies description.
It is such a warm scene that Sports Illustrated once named it one of the “must-see” college traditions.
Much, of course, has been discussed on social media — and, I’m certain, in Pittsburgh pubs — about the fact that the song’s writer, Bill Danoff had never been in West Virginia when he wrote the song.
So how could he draw a musical picture that so captured the geography and spirit of the state.
He answered that last December when asked if he’d been in West Virginia before writing it during a CBS interview.
“No,” he said, then added, “Well, in my dreams.”
And that is really what the song is about — dreams.
It is a song about what utopia must be, “Almost Heaven” here on earth.
It cries out that West Virginia is more than a state.
It is a state of mind.
See, Sweet Caroline is a song. Yeah, it’s a good one, but really how can it stand up to the West Virginia state song?
Think of it this way. In 1972, Penn State also was using the song at sporting events. Then came the football child sex scandal and the lyrics that Neil Diamond had written and sang took on a unintended meaning.
“Hands, touching hands, Reaching out, touching me, touching you,” it went.
A year later “Sweet Caroline” returned to the music rotation at Penn State, according to Wikipedia.
It remains a wonderful, popular song, although in West Virginia the Mountaineer faithful added a partisan touch sung out while the Pitt fans were chanting “Let’s Go Pitt.”
This is best seen in a brief YouTube video of ESPN’s GameDay visit to WVU.
Denver, of course, flew into West Virginia in 1980 for the opening of Mountaineer Field, and performed his anthem before a sold-out stadium, the governor of West Virginia, the highlight of the day that ranked among the proudest moments in the state’s history.
