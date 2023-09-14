MORGANTOWN — The greatest asset that West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene possesses is also his greatest liability.
Greene’s football persona is perhaps captured by those decorative clear plastic plasma balls or globes that a number of companies produce that are filled with static electricity streaks that are both decorative for the home and fascinating for the children who live there.
“He’s a ball of energy,” the Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown said Monday in his weekly press conference as he began preparations for the 7:30 p.m. Backyard Brawl meeting with rival Pitt in Mountaineer Field on Saturday. “That’s his greatest strength. He does a really good job of being that energy guy all the time.”
Coaches beg for players like Greene, players whose eyes become laser beams, whose words are amplified and who you expect to see leading the team out of the locker room while beating on a big bass drum like the Energizer bunny.
He radiates excitement and his team certainly feeds upon it.
But ...
Yeah, there’s that butt about being his own worst enemy, too, for the evidence is starting to build up that he is so amped up at the start of games that it works against him.
In each of the two games this season, the 36-17 loss at Penn State and the 56-17 victory over Duquesne, his passing statistics were disappointing and the offense did not reach its potential.
He was 2 of 7 against overmatched Duquesne, an FCS opponent who played WVU on even terms into the second quarter before talent won out. And, against Penn State, he got off to a 5-of-11 passing start.
Full disclosure, the numbers would have looked better had he not suffered three drops from his receivers in the Duquesne game, but in both games he was mostly off target on simple short passes that Brown labeled “layups” that had to be made.
When looking for an explanation, Brown wondered if it isn’t that Greene is flying too high as the game begins before he can get into his routine.
Anyone who has watched him in pre-game drills and introductions sees that his emotions are overtaking any rational actions that he might have. You wonder, as you watch, if Dana Holgorsen had not left behind a truck full of Red Bull before exiting that Greene had inherited.
“[The energy he comes out with] probably works against him a little bit at the start of games because he is amped up,” Brown said. “We’ve got to figure out a way as a staff — everything from our sports psychology people to the strength and sports science folks — to get him to calm down a little bit where he can execute a little bit higher.”
It’s kind of like you are going in for surgery in the hospital and the doctor comes bouncing in, chugging on a mug of coffee, loud music blaring and his pupils greatly expanded.
“When he gets really excited, that ball comes out hot and those balls are too hard catch sometimes,” Brown said. “He knows this and he’s conscious of it, but it hurts him a little bit early in the game. He’ll get better at it — it’s just handling those emotions.”
As excitable as Greene is, you’d expect him to react badly when passes are dropped or when he overthrows or badly misses on simple swing pass routes, but somehow, he has managed to keep himself under control in those situations.
“He handled it better than I did,” Brown said, indicating it got under his skin a bit as he watched from the sideline. “He probably handled that as good or better than any quarterback I’ve ever had. We had four legitimate drops in the Duquesne game but it didn’t faze him one bit.”
In fact, he went off to console the receivers.
“Totally unsolicited, he’s over there talking to the guys who didn’t make the catches. He didn’t let it affect him.”
You can get away with that loose plays against Duquesne, but obviously can’t against a Top 10 team like Penn State and, certainly, there’s no room for it in a traditional rivalry game.
That was proven last year when the key play in the game that turned a potential road victory over Pitt into defeat came when the normally reliable Bryce Ford-Wheaton had a wide-open pass slip through his hands and instead being a key first down became an interception that was ran back for a touchdown in a game the Mountaineers lost, 38-31.
Once Greene settled in, he threw the ball all right, not Geno Smith or Marc Bulger or Will Grier all right, but he has completed 26 of 45 passes of 402 yards with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions.
This is all right with the running threat he presents on any play, having rushed 104 yards on 20 carries, 5.2 per attempt, and a touchdown.
Follow @bhertzel on X (formerly Twitter)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.