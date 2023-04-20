MORGANTOWN — It was Greg Hunter of BlueGoldNews.com who sprung open what had been mostly the back door of the transfer portal that has come to dominate collegiate sports conversations over the past year and a half or so during West Virginia’s Tuesday media briefing in the team room at the Puskar Center.
Mostly the chatter has been big picture stuff about the portal — and with it, NIL money. How its introduction has changed roster building, whether it would lessen competitive balance and widen the gap between the rich and poor schools in college football and basketball, players’ loyalty to school.
It was free agency without restrictions, the critics have charged, and even in the face of one of the most intriguing NCAA men’s basketball tournaments from top to bottom the national talk did not change and in these parts the way Bob Huggins has orchestrated himself through the portal to rebuild his basketball team has made it the most popular rules change since they put in the 3-point line.
But Hunter began a conversation of a different, more human, aspect of the open-door policy college sports has adopted, that of how it affects the coaching and relationships among coach and player, whether or not the way you coach and relate had to change for fear of losing players.
No one argues that its completely changed the landscape, as WVU safeties coach Dontae Wright assured as Hunter began grilling him.
“It is the wild, wild west,” Wright assured the media and through the state and, in this day and age, the world. “It has changed tenfold, something I never thought I’d see us come to but we have to make the best of it and accept it. We have to accept we are going to lose players and we have to accept we are going to gain players.”
Wright noted that the player and team development model that was being used prior to the rules changes has changed.
“If we don’t change our developmental model, then we’re the crazy ones,” Wright said the coaches agreed. “We have to adapt to what’s going on.”
But here’s the rub. Football is a sport with a history of hard coaching, and Wright sees himself as part of that group. The question is can it work in the portal era?
“When I first got this job, I said my coaching style is tough love. You think, with NIL, you can’t be tough on them because they can leave at any point. But I also said, in order to have real tough love, you have to be able to build genuine relationships.”
More than ever, the connection a coach builds with a player may provide the unbreakable bond that keeps a player at a school — probably more than any love for the school.
“If you build genuine relationships you can still coach them hard no matter what because they know you’re not attacking the person, you are attacking the product and you want the product to be better because it can be better and should be better.
“If the skill set wasn’t there to be better, you don’t get upset. But if it was there and should be better, then it’s my job to coach them really daggone hard. I can only do that if I build real, genuine relationships with these young men.”
But it guarantees nothing. This has brought professionalism to a game where before it was practiced always behind closed doors, with money literally changing hands with handshakes. Now it’s open season and players have all kinds of reasons to change schools, NIL money often being the biggest influence.
“Yes, money influences all those things and you have to have different conversations,” Wright said. “At the end of the day, if you have a real relationship with them you are going to have a chance to keep them and have a chance to coach them really, really hard and get what you want out of them.”
But everyone knows that they come to school to play and right behind — and possibly even ahead of money on the list of reasons players move on — is playing time.
They are called players because they want to play and if they don’t the temptation to go elsewhere becomes difficult to resist.
“Yeah, that’s probably the easiest way for them to get out,” Wright said. “If they ain’t playing, they are going to be unhappy and going to get out. I understand that.”
What’s harder to understand is those who are playing and still want to leave.
“If they are playing and still want to leave, that’s the ones that bother you because it’s not ‘I’m not playing and being wasted and should go somewhere.’ That young man probably should go somewhere else.
“But if he’s playing and thinking about leaving, you probably have the wrong guy anyways.”
Or the wrong coach, maybe?
Sometimes it just doesn’t work out, that coach and player chemistry and those are the ones that coaches may wind up taking to heart.
“You do. But that’s just the crappy part of the job,” Wright said. “You are going to pour into these young men and they are still going to make the decision that the grass is greener on the other side. For what reasons? I don’t know. There’s a lot of reasons. Some of that you can’t get around and it hurts. But that’s the world were in and have to make the best of it.”
While fans often are critical of players that leave, there really are reasons. You have mostly teenaged kids going to college, away from home for the first time, at a higher level than they’ve ever experienced, learning that the game which came so easily to them in high school isn’t easy at all.
They are at a time in life when they are changing, so it’s understandable that what seemed like the right destination entering college isn’t really the right one a year, two years, three years later.
“Some of those reasons make sense and if they do, they should leave,” Wright said. “But when they are getting what they want in terms of playing time and they leave, those hurt still. You’ve built real relationships with them and that should make it harder for them to leave, but sometimes it does and sometimes it doesn’t.”
