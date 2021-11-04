MORGANTOWN — It started with some good natured bantering between Greg Hunter and West Virginia football coach Neal Brown during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, the coach frankly admitted that one of his toughest chores is selecting the team’s uniform for the week.
He even went so far as to suggest he really didn’t care which colors they wore.
“It is literally one of my least favorite things to deal with is uniforms. I’ve got people like you and (WVU associate athletic director Michael) Fragale who are die-hards, and this is what they want to wear. Then I’ve got the whole locker room and everyone who is a potential player, more like (MSN play-by-play announcer Tony) Caridi’s kind of style, and they want another thing. So, whatever I do, I’m wrong with half of them.”
Well, this got the wheels to turning, wondering if fans really cared and what uniforms they like to see the Mountaineers wear, so I ran a quick poll which drew 244 Twitter responses that included comments and a nearly like number of comments on Facebook.
In truth, it turned out there were fewer fans than I had expected who cared about the combination uniforms, 62.7% when I would have expected 80%.
That they do care, though, was obvious through a telling group of comments, many of which we will present for entertainment purposes only.
Do not expect it to have an effect upon the weekly haberdashery.
Let’s start with an extra, extra large uniform worn by someone who earned the right to have a say in the matter, former All-American offensive tackle and first-round draft pick, Brian Jozwiak:
“The uniform worn last week in the home game vs Iowa St….traditional!!
And then he gets so love from someone who knows something about how uniforms should look, Jay Drury, the former director of the Pride of West Virginia Marching Band
Traditional- 100% of the time. Always blue helmets. Always gold pants. Blue home jerseys, white away jerseys. Period. NEVER wear gray- it’s not a school color. All white looks like don’t have enough money to buy real uniforms and the gold helmets look cheap. There’s my .02 worth.”
Being something of an unconventional traditionalist myself, got to say I agree.
Then there was Martin Jordan, who took the decision making out of the process for everyone: “I vote for the traditional uniforms be always worn for every home game and away games. No decisions at all.”
Greg Frederick brought up an important point, the team’s ability to win depending upon the uniform combination.
“Well, it’s Veterans Appreciation weekend so the US flag emblem takes point. My absolute favorite! In general, I like the blue, blue, gold pants for home games. Total white for road games, even though our record isn’t all that great, those uniforms rock.”
Indeed they do but WVU is just 23-20 wearing white tops/pants. For the record, the best record is gold jersey and blue pants with 4-3, an .824 winning percentage.
While we heard from a lot of haberdashers, we also heard from one who combines that art with being an expert in cuisine. His name is Bob Baird and his reaction was tart and peppery:
“Anything but French’s mustard over French’s mustard. STICK to blue, gold, white and occasionally the Miner grays.”
Chad Reese offered up a suggestion just for this Saturday’s game: “This week, we should have throwback to Major’s days.”
Tommy Hull is very strong in his opinion: “We need to use our traditional uniforms and colors. Helmets need to always be blue with the gold flying WV. Grey isn’t our colors.”
Susan Hefner Kershner believes optics have to play a role to give WVU a tactical advantage. “The players know which uniforms help with visibility. I think that should be the main thing. I have seen some just blend into the background. Visibility not fashion in my opinion. And it is a thing.”
And representing the I-don’t-give-a-hoot lobby there was Benny Atkins, who wrote: “It’s football, not a fashion show.”
Lloyd O’Neal had a good idea in wanting to get rid of the grotesque gray uniforms: “All black for coal.”
The only problem with that is that the WVU football team already has had enough blackouts this season.
Turned out, about the only thing that was pretty much in agreement was that skies can be gray for a football, not uniforms.
As for this week?
“We haven’t made a decision yet,” Neal Brown said. “You ever heard the leadership thing where they say sometimes it’s better not to make a decision, and let someone else make it for you? That’s kind of what I try to do on uniforms.”
