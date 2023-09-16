MORGANTOWN — They know.
Honest, the men who play and coach in the Backyard Brawl that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with the nation watching on ABC, they know they will be taking part in a game unlike any other they are likely to experience.
It is, maybe even more this year than in the other 105 others in this series that stretches back to 1895, the game of a lifetime.
They talk about it as what it can be, a life changing experience.
“Like CJ did last year we always preach that one game can change your life,” CJ Donaldson’s backfield running mate Jaylen Anderson said during this week’s preparations for a Pitt team that also carries a 1-1 record into the game.
Donaldson, of course, was relatively unknown as he made his collegiate debut last season against Pitt. He had been recruited as a tight end, a gifted athlete who was the talk of camp as they converted the 6-1, 238-pound Floridian to running back.
Even in defeat, once Donaldson burst loose for 44 yards on his first career carry, leaving stunned Pitt tackles in his wake, you knew he was different. That debut, against Pitt, on national television, saw him run for 125 yards on just 7 carries.
If it had been a WVU victory rather than a 38-31 defeat he would have reached legendary status in Morgantown and beyond. He seemed certain to follow in the footsteps of all the great running backs who had played at the school — Steve Slaton, Quincy Wilson, Avon Cobourne, Amos Zereoue.
Ah, Zereoue. Don Nehlen had kept him under wraps in a redshirt season, then turned him loose for his first carry early in the 1996 Brawl, busting loose for a 60-yard touchdown to ignite a 38-0 route of the Panthers and not stopping until he left for the NFL as the school’s all-time leading rusher.
It was non-stop from opening night in Pitt Stadium to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a Mountaineers hero who made his mark in one of the nation’s most heated rivalries.
In the 28 years between Zereoue’s burst onto the national spotlight and Donaldson’s eerily similar run into Mountaineers’ lore, much has changed.
The rivalry even was shuffled into the same void that so many other great rivalries slipped into when conference realignment changed the game’s landscape like a runaway wildfire and the region and the nation lost what had been a strong part of its culture.
But now it’s back and, even with neither team a contender for a national title, its impact may be even stronger. Not since Pitt stunned WVU in 2007, the last time they played in Morgantown, keeping them out of the national championship game, has a single football game meant more to the history of football Morgantown.
This game could dictate the future direction of the program for Neal Brown’s future as Mountaineers coach is clearly in doubt. A loss to Pitt at home, especially one like last year in a game WVU should have won, could redirect Mountaineers football.
As noted, he knows it, too, especially over being second-guessed severely last year when he chose to punt on fourth down and a yard to go at midfield late in the game.
He doesn’t personalize it down to being about his job, instead emphasizing just the magnitude of the rivalry itself.
“I would say this is the biggest rivalry from a football standpoint that I’ve been a part of,” Brown said. “I hope it’s electric. I know this is one that’s been circled for a long time, it’s been sold out for a long time. A lot of people are coming into town for this.”
West Virginians take their football seriously and there are few who wouldn’t admit that a major part of what defines success is winning the Backyard Brawl.
Historically, Pitt leads the series, 62-40-3, but in recent meetings WVU has dominated, even with last year’s defeat. WVU has won 6 of the last 10 and 14 of the last 20.
The game has created legends that live on in time. There was Pat White rushing for 220 yards in consecutive blowouts, the image of him sitting on the WVU bench and mockingly giving off a Panther roar that swept the internet remains his gift to the rivalry — even with the 2007 disaster.
Ken Juskowich kicking five field goals to score all the points when WVU beat Pitt 15 -0 in 1967.
The backstory of that is one of so many out of the rivalry. Five weeks earlier Juskowich kicked in a college game for the first time, making four field goals in 40-0 opening day win over Villanova.
Jim Carlen and his offensive coordinator at the time, Bobby Bowden, continually gave him pep talks leading up to that debut. He had shown off a powerful leg but wasn’t particularly accurate in practice leading up to the game.
But after kicking those four field goals, Juskowich said, “Wow, this is fun,” according to John Antonik’s history of the rivalry, “The Backyard Brawl.” “This wasn’t so hard.”
And come game time, he did his thing.
The legends came to understand the impact they had on the history books, still do seeing their feats are recounted in such books as Antonik’s.
There was quarterback Chad Johnston hitting Zach Abraham with a 60-yard TD in the closing seconds of the 1994 game to stun Pitt, 47-41; there was Mike Sherwood throwing for 416 yards in 1968, still the most yards passing a Backyard Brawl game; Noel Devine’s 88-yard run that was the game’s longest by a Mountaineer 2002; Allen McCune tossing 5 TD passes in in a 1965 victory; freshman Tyler Bitancurt beating No. 8 Pitt, 16-13, with a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first Brawl after Pat White graduated.
Now it’s come around again, a powerfully meaningful edition of the Backyard Brawl. The world may be different, but the game the same and the players know it.
“We never try to press to do good, but we know the significance of it,” Jaylen Anderson said. “Every day we strive to prove people wrong. Each week we definitely do that. That’s what we are going to continue to try to do in this one.”
Follow @bhertzel on X (formerly Twitter)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.