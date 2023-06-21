MORGANTOWN — When Wren Baker accepted the job as West Virginia athletic director in December he did so knowing that he was facing a coaching decision that would probably define his career.
What he didn't know that it would be picking a replacement for basketball coach Bob Huggins, not deciding to retain and move on from football coach Neal Brown.
With Planet WVU spinning crazily off its axis after Huggins' homophobic slur went across the nation on radio and after an embarrassing DUI arrest brought on his forced resignation, Baker now is in the midst of a search for a successor.
In his hands is not only the future of the Mountaineers men's basketball program, but that of the coach he ultimately lands upon because not only must he come up with a man who knows the x's and o's of the game, can recruit, is squeaky clean, likeable and has size 28 shoes for the one's Huggins leaves vacant are every bit that big.
Baker needs not only a basketball man capable of winning out of the gate, for this team Huggins had gathered was touted as a potential Big 12 and maybe national contender, but he must be a special kind of person as replacing a legend is no easy task.
Huggins is not just legendary for his basketball success, having reached the Hall of Fame and become the winningest active coach, but he is a beloved figure in a college town where they cling to their own as long as their own stick with them.
Think Jerry West. Think Hot Rod Hundley. Think Sam Huff. Think Pat White. Think Da'Sean Butler.
That is the stature Huggins carries and, you can multiple that by 100 for he built his legend throughout the 16 years he coached the Mountaineers around being a hometown boy, a WVU alum and a charitable icon within the community.
For every coaching legend there is a replacement. Each has to be able to sell himself and his program while sitting in the shadow cast by his predecessor.
Gene Bartow probably had the most unenviable job as he replaced John Wooden and his 10 national championships at NCAA and it didn't work out lasting just two years.
More than a decade later, returning to face the Bruins as coach of UAB, Bartow admitted to the Los Angeles Times that the pressure was too great.
“There are certain people out there who might have adjusted and reacted a little better than I did,” Bartow said, suggesting that J. D. Morgan, the late Bruin athletic director, might have been better served by a stronger, more assertive coach. “J.D., I’m sure, probably studied things pretty carefully. Why he tabbed me, I’ll never know.”
On another occasion Bartow would say:
“There is no doubt I became paranoid. I wasn’t even worried about getting fired. Now assassinated, that’s a different thing.”
He later amended that, admitting he was never threatened while coaching the Bruins.
It doesn't always have to be this way, though.
When as proven more than once at WVU. When Hall of Fame football coach Don Nehlen retired, Rich Rodriguez came home to his alma mater and, after a dismal first year installed his system, put together one of the greatest runs any coach ever had at the school before leaving for Michigan following one of the most crushing defeats any coach ever suffered, losing to four-touchdown underdog Pitt at home with a national championship game on the line.
And when Gale Catlett left the basketball team after 24 years coaching his alma mater and winning a school record 439 games, John Beilein came on to rescue what had become a failing program under Catlett at the end.
And when Beilein exited for Michigan in the same year Rodriguez defected the Wolverines, Huggins came forth from Kansas State and was welcomed as a conquering hero.
This is the second time Huggins has left his own dream job not on his own terms. He was forced out at Cincinnati, also after a DUI incident and a battle with the school president.
His assistant, Andy Kennedy, replaced him there on an interim basis and — in a strange twist of fate — is considered among the leading candidates to replace his friend at WVU.
Kennedy, however, does have a dark mark on his record, when 15 years ago in Cincinnati, as head coach at Ole Miss, he was arrested when a cab driver charged that he had punched him. Kennedy was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault and later pled guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct.
There was the lawsuit against Kennedy for defamation of character that was settled out of court; the settlement undisclosed.
What role that will play in any decision by Baker and the university in replacing Huggins are unknown but there has been no statement saying it disqualifies Kennedy from consideration.
This past basketball season, of course, was the ultimate challenge of replacing a legend as former Duke player and national champion Jon Scheyer took over for Mike Krzyzewski.
He had a roller coaster first half of a season as he replaced the all-time leader in victories in college basketball, with losses to Virginia Tech, Clemson, Wake Forest and NC State, all unranked teams.
But by the end of the season, Duke was playing as well as anyone, winning 10 straight games and beating Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Tennessee in the round of 32.
"I've never been afraid of a challenge, and I understand what a challenge this is. I understand the incredible expectations, but at the same time, I think our program is set up for amazing success," Scheyer told "CBS Mornings" after the Oral Roberts victory.
He wound up leading the Blue Devils to a 27-9 mark in his first season, Duke captured the ACC Tournament title and went undefeated at home as Scheyer became the first coach in the conference’s storied history to post an undefeated home record in a debut season and the first to lead a team to an ACC title as both a player (2009, 2010) and as a head coach (2023).
