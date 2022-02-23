MORGANTOWN — This was not how Taz Sherman had imagined it.
Here he was, the newest member of West Virginia’s 1,000-point club, sitting there for a post-game interview. No one, though, was there to present him with the game ball. His family, which had come to see him play at TCU and reach the milestone, wasn’t shaking his hand, patting him on his back.
Instead of a wonderful, joyful moment where he could recount the high points in his career, the joy of that 17th point of a game in which he would score 23 going through the basket from behind the 3-point line to cap a streak of him scoring 10-straight points to pull WVU to within a point at the half, he felt as if he were in a dentist’s chair having his teeth pulled.
“I’m just tired of losing. It’s really difficult to do this. I just don’t like losing,” Sherman said. “I don’t think anyone on our team has been on a losing streak like this, except for one person. I’ve never lost like this personally and it’s difficult.”
In the end, if you are the right kind of competitor, you play the game to win. The roar of the crowd is nice, the personal accolades say the hard work you put in over the years has paid off, but we are social creatures and teams are like families.
You win together and you lose together, and each loss hurts worse than the last. The real problem comes when you become numb to it, accept it.
The great ones never reach that stage.
“You don’t want to win only for yourself,” Sherman said, obviously having trouble with the entire scene. “You want to win for the team, for the coaching staff. You want to win for everyone rooting for you, for your family. You have people constantly watching you every game hoping you are going to do better ... and we aren’t.
“I’d like to say we got to get over the hump, but losing 11 of 12 games, that’s not a hump,” he continued. “There’s something wrong and we have to figure it out right now. It’s never too little, too late. We still have games left and the Big 12 Tournament left.”
Oddly, despite his offensive outburst and the milestone reached, his mood could be no higher than that of his backcourt partner, Sean McNeil, who went through the game without making a basket ... just another of so many reasons why they couldn’t beat TCU.
“He hasn’t shot it well in practice of late,” Coach Bob Huggins said. “You go through those spells where you don’t shoot it very well. I think a lot of it has gotten in his head. We try not to talk to him about it very much.”
It had been more than two years since McNeil had been shut out in a game.
Sherman came to WVU out of junior college with the reputation of being a scoring machine. He was coming to play for a coach who was on a direct path to the Hall of Fame, to play at program that possessed a rich history in the sport, producing the likes of Jerry West and Hot Rod Hundley.
It was a team that needed what he offered them, but then the college basketball world went crazy. COVID-19 closed the game down at tournament time two years ago.
Last year, maybe the best player in the game transferred out of the program to Kentucky — Oscar Tshiebwe — and Miles “Deuce” McBride and Derek Culver turned professional after the season.
The projected foundation of players for this year, along with Sherman, McNeil and Jalen Bridges, were gone.
Still, there was a 13-2 start and hopes of long run in the NCAA Tournament were wafting through the air when Big 12 play began ... but WVU has won only three games since then and now sits at 14-13.
A spot in the tournament is doubtful, a winning season is in jeopardy, and despite 40 years of experience as a head coach, Bob Huggins doesn’t have any answers.
He has had only one day off since the last loss and now goes on to Iowa State, the lone team the Mountaineers have beaten during their freefall, but they have to play in Ames.
That is hardly good news, being 1-8 on the road and facing a team that is angry and mad about its own difficulties and is looking for revenge in a 7 p.m. game that will be carried on ESPNU Wednesday.
