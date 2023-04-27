MORGANTOWN — There are those who would call what is happening with the West Virginia baseball program unimaginable — Top 25 ranked, leading the Big 12 standings, sellout crowds, a superstar player in JJ Wetherholt.
The Mountaineers aren’t just beating people, they are destroying them, already having smashed more home runs than they did all of last year, performing incredible feats like they did in beating Penn State, 14-2, on Tuesday while hitting two grand slam home runs.
But it wasn’t unimaginable at all to manager Randy Mazey when he took the job.
“When I came here, however long ago it was, a hundred years ago, that’s what we had in mind. That’s what the goal was when we came here, to create this atmosphere and create this type of team,” he said. “I think we’ve been ranked at some point in the season in the Top 25 for seven straight years.
“That’s pretty good for West Virginia baseball. We’ve been playing for — I don’t know, 130 seasons or so — to be in the Top 25 for seven consecutive seasons is a pretty big statement. It attracts great players. You look at the last 10 years with the Alek Manoahs, the Michael Groves, the John Means in the big leagues ... you know, we’ve had some great wins here, some great sweeps in the Big 12, some great walkoffs.”
Mazey and his players proved it wasn’t just something to imagine. He wanted to produce winning teams, winning players who would go on to major league careers. He wanted to produce a product that would capture the community, something that became very possible when a new ball field was built in Granville that would become to Mountaineer baseball what the Coliseum did to basketball and Mountaineer Field did to football.
It has become a wild, raucous community center, where over the past four games 12,467 have whooped and hollered and turned baseball attendance into everything attending a football or a basketball game has been at WVU.
“What an unbelievable atmosphere again,” Mazey said after beating Penn State. “People are having so much fun watching West Virginia baseball right now. I can’t imagine there’s been a better time in the history of West Virginia baseball with atmospheres, winning games, people having fun. It’s just been electric the last couple of weeks and we hope it continues.”
It is reminiscent of the Pat White era of football or the Da’Sean Butler era in basketball in the connection it has made with the fans and at the center of it is the latest in what is now becoming a long line of star players Mazey has developed at WVU — second baseman JJ Wetherholt.
With a grand slam, triple and sacrifice fly against Penn State in his first start back after missing five games with a thumb injury, Wetherholt’s batting average stands at .459.
That would be third in school history for a season, the highest since 1935, which is 88 years ago.
“Nothing he does surprises us at this point,” Mazey said. “The law of averages tell you you’re not able to do what he’s doing, but he’s doing it in spite of that.”
“It’s crazy, just seeing him out here every day,” said Grant Hussey, his grand slam mate on Tuesday. “He’s one of the best baseball players I’ve ever seen. He’ll continue to be one of the best players probably all of us will ever see.”
The crowds cheer every sight they get of Wetherholt. He is emanating that same star quality that Pat White or Da’Sean Butler did — an invisible connection of excitement to the people.
This can affect a player, sap away at his focus, magnify his ego, but to date Wetherholt has remained true to his roots.
“That’s something I’m definitely figuring out,” he said. “In the beginning of the year, when the crowd was into it when I was up at the plate I could get too big and try to do too much. Now, I’m just chillin’, letting them play into it better,” Wetherholt said.
There’s been no time to soak it all in, at least not when he’s on the field.
“I do most of the soaking after the game when I go in and watch the replays,” he said. “In the moment I’m hearing them. I like it and it’s firing me up but I laser focus on what I need to do.”
When he first returned from his injury this weekend and pinch hit a double, the crowd went bananas but he barely noticed it.
“I didn’t know there was a big ovation,” he said. “I knew there was cheering, but when I got to second I kind of took a look at the crowd and that’s when I was soaking it in.”
Wetherholt is riding a different kind of rocket ship to stardom than most of Mazey’s other stars like Manoah, the Toronto star pitcher; Means, author of a no-hitter in the big leagues, and Groves, who was good enough to be a second-round draft pick of the Dodgers despite being out with arm surgery.
He’s an everyday player, while those others were pitchers who performed only once a week.
“We’ve had guys in the past (who excited the fans). Jimmy Galusky was a local guy the crowd really loved,” Mazey said. “They fell in love with Darius Hill, Pudge Rodriguez and that class. We’ve other great offensive players here, but we haven’t had anybody that has captured the attention of the whole community like JJ has.
“He’s one of the best players I’ve ever coach and I’ve coached for ... well, I’ve been here 100 years and I’ve coached 150 years total,” Mazey joked.
But there’s a difference with Wetherholt.
“You know, when the Black Bears were a Pirates’ affiliate, you liked them but you couldn’t attach yourself to one player because the whole team was new every summer. Following our program, you can watch guys grow and develop year after year,” Mazey said.
“It took Manoah a couple of years to become Manoah and JJ wasn’t getting that kind of following last year, but he is now and he’s got another year. That’s the beauty of the community getting on board and JJ doing what he’s doing,” Mazey said. “I am willing to bet that people in the community, when they go to work and go to the water fountain to get a drink are talking about JJ Wetherholt.
“He’s that dynamic of a player and you couldn’t find a better person. He’s worked so hard and is such a great team leader, him and Tevin Tucker are really carrying us.”
