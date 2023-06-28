MORGANTOWN — If anything about college sports has gone under the microscope out of this tragedy and travesty of the Bob Huggins incident at West Virginia it is that the current system of a transfer portal and NIL money is unsustainable.
It has the colleges out of the college game and turned the power to the players while picking fans and donors pockets while at the same time lessening the allegiances that the games used to strengthen.
There are so many injustices to the spirit of the sport and to the importance of a college education and the value of a degree that in the end it is going to endanger the survival of sports as we know them.
Most recently, the veteran Hall of Fame coach Mack Brown at North Carolina offered up some predictions about change while on Paul Finebaum’s Alabama talk show.
You probably won’t like what he sees any more than he does.
“I think we’re going to see major changes over the next year years,” Brown said. “I think we’ll see student athletes becoming employees of universities.”
That one is shocking.
“I think we’ll see more a salary cap. Athletes will start getting the same amount of money, whether the collective goes back to the university or stays out.”
The collective, in WVU’s case, is Country Roads Trust and it operates outside the university structure and therefore can keep its dealings private.
It is an invitation to inflation and will create bidding wars and the inevitable dirty dealings.
Brown said he believes the universities eventually will have to take over the financing because of the pressures being put on the outside donors.
“Right now, we’re not being fair to our alums,” he said. “Because our biggest boosters are getting asked for season tickets; they’re getting asked to buy facilities; they’re getting asked to pay more for coaches.
“We’re asking them for money for all 28 sports to be in a collective, so we’re just unfair.”
At the same time, though, the donors are being empowered to ask for more than ever ... not goody bags or free drinks in exclusive stadium clubs, but to make recruiting decisions over coaches by their control of the money and they are even stronger than ever in influencing who will coach teams.
WVU athletic director Wren Baker isn’t on board with players becoming employees of the universities, but he sees change in the winds.
“Do I think there could be some kind of revenue share model or additional benefits, yes,” he answered when asked about it. “I think being employees would be problematic.
“Every student I sit down with and explain what being an employee would mean realizes it’s a worse situation for them,” Baker continued. “I would be surprised if it every comes to being employees, but there’s a lot of things that we’re doing now that would have surprised me three or four years ago.
“I’m certainly not the Nostradamus of college athletics. I wouldn’t have predicted a lot of the things we’re doing now.”
The idea that WVU brought in a near whole new roster, most of it through the transfer portal, and that with a coaching change it opened up for all of them to leave at a time when they would be extremely difficult to replace shines warning lights on the transfer portal.
How do you keep them? One way is to offer more money and now you are in a bidding war, taking the power away from the coaches and putting it in the collective.
Baker has a phrase he likes to use.
“I always say in college athletics, you have donors, not owners. But you have to have donors to make it work, so if someone has given of their time you want them to feel they have an outlet to express themselves,” he said of this situation.
They can get into the ear of the school president, the athletic director, the coach.
And that the rules are unfair, you need look no further than WVU’s Jose Perez. A top player who already had used up his transfer, saw his coach fired a couple of weeks before last season started while he was at Manhattan.
He asked for a transfer waiver to come to WVU because of the firing that put him in a situation he could not have calculated.
The NCAA strung him along nearly half the season before denying the waiver.
Now there’s another coaching change after sitting out the year and he would need a waiver to transfer, if he wanted to play right way.
It’s just another example of how badly thought out the rules are and point out how dangerous they can be to a program that has done nothing wrong.
