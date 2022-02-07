MORGANTOWN — What has been the first and the biggest lesson Isaiah Cottrell has learned in his first season as a starting forward for West Virginia University’s basketball team, a season in which he showed flashes of what he can do but where mostly it was about what he can’t do. is that this college game is a lot harder than it looks.
“You’re not playing high school anymore,” Coach Bob Huggins said on Friday before going through his final preparations for Saturday’s meeting with Texas Tech, a matter that would only go further in making that clear. “You have big, athletic dudes running at you. It’s a different game.”
Somehow, Cottrell has been neither the problem nor the solution this year, just a member of the cast of a team that now has lost seven in a row after a bitter 60-53 defeat to the Red Raiders.
It’s harder to make a 3 when the person guarding you is as big as you are, stronger and maybe even faster, Huggins noted.
“It’s a faster game, a more physical game,” Huggins said, most prophetically. “These are things you have to adjust to.”
Until he reached the upper echelon of college basketball, it always was the opponents having to adjust to him. Now the Air Jordan is on the other foot and he has to make the adjustments, find some new moves, get more strength, rebound better, make inside shots.
But once again Texas Tech showed him — and most of the other Mountaineers as they held them to just 15 field goals in 62 attempts, 24.2%, in the game.
Cottrell once again wasn’t the reason why they lost, nor could he have done anything to help them win.
He played only 7:58, took two shots, missed them both, and had a turnover to show for his day’s work.
“Honestly, he has been good. Initially he wanted to fashion himself as a perimeter guy,” Huggins said, speaking of his redshirt freshman year after playing in 10 games last year and suffering a torn Achilles tendon. “That would be very difficult for him to do ... at this stage, anyway.”
It was an odd self-vision for someone who stands 6-foot-10, not the 5-10 shooting guard he sees each time he looks in the mirror. There was so much more he could bring to the show if he used all of his natural skills, including that 82 inches of height.
Huggins says he envisioned Cottrell as a kid with the ability to hit from the outside but was as wrong as Cottrell was about it.
“I’m not saying he couldn’t maybe grow into that outside shooter someday,” Huggins said. “But not in a year.”
If it happens, it’s an asset because you draw a big defender away from the boards, which the way WVU rebounds has been necessary. But they really haven’t had to go out and guard him because he wasn’t making the shots.
“He’s capable,” Huggins said, “but he hasn’t shot it as well as he expected to shoot it, nor as well as we expected him to shoot it.”
In many ways, Cottrell is symbolic of what has happened with this West Virginia team, a team that seemed on target for a huge year in 2021-22.
But then Miles “Deuce” McBride went to the NBA, Derek Culver turned pro, Emmitt Matthews Jr. transferred to Washington and Jordan McCabe to Las Vegas. All of a sudden WVU had no size and no point guards and Huggins had to create something when nothing was there.
Things began snowballing on him once they got to conference play. They couldn’t rebound and Cottrell, despite his height, couldn’t help there. They turned the ball over. And they couldn’t shoot.
“Things happen to us that don’t happen to other people,” Huggins said. “There were some plays today that probably should have gone our way, but didn’t. It was at critical times when we were trying to stay in the game. We got to make that stuff happen.”
But all year, things haven’t happened. We don’t get loose balls. We haven’t all year. It’s the same thing scoring around the goal. We’ve made a conscious effort that that is the first thing we do every practice with the bigs. Tips, taps and reps.
“Then we get into the game and don’t hold onto the ball, we shoot it on the turn. It doesn’t go in when you shoot it on the turn, I don’t care who you are. Points your shoulder at the rim and score.”
These are things that must be learned, but with the portal and easy transfers and players coming and going, they get directions from everywhere
Cottrell hasn’t quite been ready for it.
Huggins has talked more about playing his freshmen, Seth Wilson and Jamel King. He did get another prized freshman, James Okonkwo into the game Saturday.
“He deserves an opportunity. I wanted to play Wilson. I mean, I really want to play Seth but I didn’t have the opportunity. The game was close and every mistake hurts, but then again, I had older guys out ther making mistakes.”
It is obvious now this is a learning year, a growing year, but the trouble is that there is no McBride or Culver in sight at present to move in next year.
