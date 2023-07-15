MORGANTOWN — The setting was all wrong for a moral revelation.
AT&T Stadium may be cathedral of sports, and to West Virginians sports sometimes take a religious aura, but really this was a moment of enlightenment of a different kind.
Big 12 Football Media Day was in its second day and the conversation was about offenses and defenses, players and coaches, things that take on a bigger meaning than they really should.
Here in West Virginia, these last few months have not been happy ones. In a state where it really matters how the state university’s football and basketball teams do, there has been scandal and turmoil casting a pale over the state attitude.
And, as West Virginia went to the Football Media Day event, it did so ranked a distant last in a poll of the media covering the 14-team Big 12 conference, which added to the Bob Huggins embarrassment acted as an eclipse of the sun across the state.
But then, in the midst of all the football talk, Dave Aranda, the Baylor coach, took to the podium and all of a sudden we all realized that our reaction to what had been going on within our state was no different than that of the man who felt his world was coming apart because he had no shoes until he came across a man with no feet.
Dave Aranda took a moment to put sports in its place, to make us all realize that in the overall scheme of life on this planet, the results of sporting events or the actions of those who play and coach the game do not rank very high on the list of things that really matter.
Aranda understood this. In 2021 his Baylor team won the Big 12 title and capped it off with a Sugar Bowl victory, but that high turned into a 6-7 performance last year despite being ranked as high as No. 9 early in the season.
But what he had to say on Thursday in Arlington, Texas, wasn’t about winning and losing in football.
It was, instead, about the real-life loss he had just suffered and how, in the end, it became a victory of the human spirit.
Let us not fool ourselves about sports, though. They are important as a unifying force, as a distraction and as something for each man, woman and child to take hold of and to take part in. Football was important enough to Aranda that, in the week in which his father had died, he felt it necessary to appear at media day.
He needed to give Baylor and Big 12 fans the inside on his team’s effort to bounce back but, just as important, it gave him a stage to let the nation know of the emotion of the moment he had gone through.
It did not take long to get to it, his first question beginning with condolences about his loss from the media and asking him to expound upon his father’s influence on him “as a man and a coach.”
His voice transmitted the emotion of the memories that rushed back to him.
“I went and saw my dad when I first heard he had cancer,” Aranda said. “My dad and I have always ... it’s always been a great relationship. He was never really someone that would say openly, I love you. I always knew that he did, though.”
There are more people out there than you might think who relate with such a relationship, and those of you who are in that group can understand the feelings Aranda had.
“I remember when he called me and told me he had pancreatic cancer and it was stage 4. I told him that I love him and he didn’t say it back. I don’t know if he heard me,” Aranda said.
That wasn’t the way Aranda wanted it to end.
“So I wanted to go and say it to him face to face. I was able to do that and he gave me a big hug,” he said.
There’s something about physical presence and contact that adds an element you can’t get on a phone.
“I don’t know, when you’re hugging and everything, you feel like, ‘Hey, this is a good hug’ and he wouldn’t let me go, and he kept really strong and told me that he loved me.”
Each person experiences a moment like that in his own private way, emotions being built of a lifetime of interaction.
“I’m so glad we had that moment because I know a lot of folks don’t have that,” he said.
And now he can move forward with a feeling of fulfillment.
“Yeah, we’re going to have a celebration of his life coming up on this Sunday, and there’s going to be just so many people that my dad touched .... family members that didn’t know they were a part of the family, relatives that needed help that my dad was there for. All these things, and I’m just way proud to be his son.”
Then he moved from there to football talk and it, too, was eloquent and important, but somehow W and L didn’t stand for wins and losses at that moment.
It stood for With Love.
