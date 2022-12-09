MORGANTOWN — How quickly do the sands shift in college athletics these days?
Think of your DVR and a game — say the West Virginia-Pitt Backyard Brawl that opened this season. Think now of playing it back at warp speed.
Remember, if you would, one of the many sidebars to this latest renewal of the Brawl was the quarterback matchup.
Starting at quarterback for West Virginia was JT Daniels.
Starting at quarterback for Pitt was Kedon Slovis.
It was perfect as both were supposed to be USC’s future at the position. Daniels and his five stars first, then when he was injured early on into his second season, he had to be replaced.
His replacement was Slovis, which led to Daniels moving on to Georgia.
Meanwhile, Slovis entered the transfer portal to Pitt. They might have passed each other along the way.
But the DVR of life was spinning forward. Daniels, who had been injured more than he was healthy, wound up losing his job at WVU when a late-season slump — and you can’t tell me he wasn’t a sore-armed QB at the end — forced Neal Brown’s hand to go with Garrett Greene. Then in the final game, Brown went with Nicco Marchiol after Greene left the Oklahoma State upset with a concussion.
The word on the modern day street — aka the internet, but from reliable sources — is that Daniels is heading back into the transfer portal.
So is Slovis.
It’s like they say, you can’t tell the players without a program.
Or, maybe, the coaches. See there also was scuttlebutt making the rounds that when Brown was retained it was with directions that he make changes in his coaching staff and all of a sudden offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s name is being bandied about for potential head coaching jobs.
Again, nothing official, but there is talk that he will be interviewed at North Texas, which may be familiar to you as the school that WVU’s new athletic director Wren Baker left, only to see the coach he had there be fired.
This whole thing is like a soap opera, and one suspects that Daniels or Slovis will wind up back with Harrell if he ends up elsewhere.
Daniels has gone 17-12 during his career, but 10-12 at the two schools not named Georgia and has a year, perhaps a couple of years of eligibility left.
The way things are going it won’t be long before we have college players collecting NIL money along with Social Security checks.
Meanwhile, one of the most intriguing situations in college football will play out in Morgantown next spring and fall. With Baker the new sheriff in town while occupying the athletic director’s chair and assessing Brown, the head coach’s decision on his starting quarterback will be probably the biggest decision of his coaching career.
There will be, no doubt, an intense battle between Greene and Marchiol. Both are capable. Both have the kind of flair you want your quarterback to have. Both can throw and both can run, although Greene is the faster, more accomplished runner.
What is intimidating about it for Brown is that his choice will be forced upon him, not by Baker or anyone above him, but by the type of people who stay around to play around him. Which quarterback will best fit the cast around him? Is Greene best as the starting quarterback or as a do-everything offensive weapon?
One play at quarterback, once at wildcat, once as a running back, once as a wide receiver.
He could be a gimmick play waiting to happen from almost anywhere in the formation, giving Brown a chance to play both quarterbacks at once.
But, do you want to a gimmicky offense or one, with a strong, experienced offensive line where you play more of power game or live off RPOs?
It’s a difficult situation for Brown to be in, but it is so because of the failures in the past. There’s nothing left to climb. You are out on a limb and the only decision he can make is the right one.
