MORGANTOWN — When West Virginia takes the wraps off its 2021-22 basketball team tonight at the Coliseum in the annual Gold-Blue gala, it won’t be the typical Bob Huggins coached group you are used to looking at.
Instead of featuring a monster down low like Sagaba Konate, Oscar Tshiebwe or Derek Culver, you will be treated to a “two-headed monster” — the characterization provided courtesy of of guard Sean McNeil, who contributes one of those heads at the guard position — that cans shots from the outside.
Led by McNeil and Taz Sherman, two seniors who took an off-season taste of the NBA before returning for another try, this is a new-look that will take some getting used to ... for the fans and for the opponents, who normally felt they had to win the battle of the boards to beat WVU but who now are going to have to spend their energy guarding outside the 3-point line.
Or farther out.
How much farther.
Well, McNeil was asked about his shooting range on Thursday and offer up this assessment:
“Anywhere across half court. Almost Pittsburgh.”
McNeil and Sherman are the poster boys of this year’s team, just as Miles “Deuce” McBride and Derek Culver were poster boys of last year’s team, but the emphasis has changed dramatically as Huggins has gathered together a group that can put five players on the floor who can shoot from the outside and that includes big men.
Why ever, big man Gabe Osabouien has been seen shooting the ball with an improved stroke, Huggins admitting the first time he saw it he was “shocked.”
But with Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cotrell, a couple of accomplished big men who can shoot outside, every game is liable to turn into more of one of WVU’s rifle matches than the hand-to-hand combat Huggins used to promote.
Obviously, this is a different group and one that has to earn respect, being picked on Thursday to finish tied for fifth place with Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Coaches preseason poll. Kansas is expected to return to the top of the league.
“Yes and no,” McNeil said when asked if they had to regain the league’s respect. “Deuce was Deuce and did a lot of stuff for us. It was a big loss. Obviously, we would lose a little bit of respect, but we’re still respected. This program will always have a respect no matter who is here, who leaves ... but we definitely have things to prove this year.”
If the shooters shoot as Huggins expects them to, they could be a strong dark horse candidate to stun in the Big 12.
But Huggins has some decisions to make, not the least of which whether he plays McNeil and Sherman together at the same time, something he didn’t do often last year when he had McBride at the point.
“It’s nice to have a two-headed monster,” McNeil said. “We never got to experience being on the court together too much last year. Now we get to play with each other. It’s nice. We complement each other well.”
Huggins has other concerns, though, too.
“The hard thing is having both on the floor and keeping them out of foul trouble. That’s my biggest fear,” Huggins said. “You’d kind of like to have one of them come in off the bench and make shots for you but they both obviously deserve to start.”
And that’s the way Huggins will wind up going.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.