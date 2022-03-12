Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Light snow this morning. Then remaining cloudy this afternoon. High near 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.