MORGANTOWN — What went wrong with West Virginia’s basketball season?
Perhaps the better question, as we all await to see if there is more ahead in one of the lesser post-season events other than the NCAA Championships, is what didn’t go wrong?
The regular season ended as it should have on Thursday night, watching Kansas run up and down the court, muscling them and getting the kind of calls Jayhawks basketball teams in Kansas usually get.
The officiating crew included Doug Sirmons, but more on that in a moment.
When Miles “Deuce” McBride said he was going into the NBA draft the Mountaineers’ season went with him. This is not to say that McBride made anything but the correct course for himself, his family and, probably, for the New York Knicks.
But WVU is not built to survive the loss of McBride, Oscar Tshiebwe, the probable NCAA Player of the Year this season; Derek Culver and Emmitt Matthews Jr. from one season to the next, all players with eligibility remaining.
As Bob Huggins has learned throughout his entire career, if your blood ain’t blue, your mood probably will be come recruiting time.
“I’ve never been at a school where you get whatever players you want,” he said, referring to the differences between West Virginia and Cincinnati compared to the Dukes and the rest of the college basketball royalty.
Instead, he has to choose the kind of players left on the table, then mold them into top of the line players. We’re talking even McBride, who no one wanted out of high school, and Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil.
These guys were so far below the radar that they were only picked up on sonar.
Some people said he didn’t use the portal well and they are probably right, especially he admits to it in his own way, but again, he didn’t know so many would leave and there just wasn’t quality enough left to make up.
You take that and throw in COVID hitting Sherman, and a Baylor player striking him during a game, giving him a concussion, and you tell me who would have patched things up as well as Huggins did.
The lack of an inside game was like playing poker for Huggins but with you being the only player at the table being dealt cards from a deck with no aces.
People talk about the portal. True, Oscar Tshiebwe was in there but how many other top big men do you think list WVU as the neighborhood they want to wind up in.
Huggins went there for help. The best he could get his hands on was Pauly Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan, both offering the biggest needs at the position in rebounds and blocking shots, but they did not come bearing championship rings for the Mountaineers.
Without an inside game on offense, other teams could take away your strength, which was outside shooting, because they didn’t have to worry about the inside game, especially about a quarter of the way into the season when WVU was winning but doing with an offense that could not make a layup.
Think about it. COVID, defections, the inability to make the simplest of shots ... and they almost finished .500 and probably should have gone far over it for there were a whole lot of games they could have won, should have won, but couldn’t finish.
About the only thing that could have helped WVU was prayer, but there were games when you watched them and knew they didn’t have one.
They’d be up at halftime and seemingly send out five of the Mountaineer Maniacs in WVU uniforms to play the second half.
Huggins pleaded to get a break, but somehow round balls bounded anywhere but into their hands.
Luck has a way of belonging to the most talented team.
So, you’d like a little help from somewhere, like maybe a break in the officiating.
Not saying lean in WVU’s direction. But we’re also not saying call ‘em as you see ‘em because apparently striped jerseys affect your vision.
But the Kansas game brought out all the frustration ... and it just so happened that Sirmons was on the floor at the time.
In the end, Sirmons called three technical fouls faster than Kansas could score two baskets against WVU’s, porous defense. One was on Taz Sherman who made the mistake by getting mugged by a gaggle of Kansans.
No foul.
When he complained, Sirmons teed him up ... and at the time teed off Huggins, who had had enough.
So, Sirmons reached into his pocket and found two more T’s for Huggins, which means ejection.
Now Sirmons has a history with Huggins and WVU, having been on the floor in January two years ago. On that date he and the crew did such a fine job that Huggins referred to them as the “three blind mice.”
He was being facetious.
As noted online in social media circles, since that date Huggins’ teams have been 5-9 in games officiated by Sirmons, while in the 2.5 previous years before then WVU was 11-6.
True, WVU was better those years before that than they have been the past two and a half years, so it may mean nothing. But when you’re struggling, when you are drowning in your tears, you grab for whatever branch is out there.
Was there a grudge? Only Sirmons knows, but it took him only eight seconds to call a foul on WVU against Kansas and before three minutes were up WVU’s point guard, Keddy Johnson, was on the bench with two fouls.
Now WVU wasn’t going to win that game if you gave them a head start, but it couldn’t have provided a more fitting end to this season of agony for the Mountaineers.
