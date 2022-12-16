MORGANTOWN — This Sunday, West Virginia University hosts Buffalo in a 5 p.m. basketball game that the school has designated as Bob Huggins’ Hall of Fame Day.
Perhaps there could be no more opportune moment to open a discussion over just what is a Hall of Fame’s purpose and how does one define a Hall of Famer, as it seems forces throughout the athletic world are merging at the point where we need to create a true set of criteria for the honor.
We say this because within the past few months we’ve seen Huggins voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame after failing to gain election for a number of years while we’ve seen a request from Pete Rose denied his request to be considered for admission due to his ban from the game for gambling while Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens rejected by a committee of 16 voters while Fred McGriff was elected.
And now a college football argument is unfolding over whether coach Mike Leach, who tragically and suddenly was struck down by a massive heart attack at age 61, should be ushered in the College Football Hall of Fame.
Just what is a Hall of Fame and how does one define a Hall of Famer?
Certainly, one could argue that it seems strange that Huggins should go in after perhaps his worst season ever, a 16-17 disaster n 2021-22 at West Virginia. Was he more of a Hall of Fame coach than he was the previous year ... or the year before that ... or the year before that?
Did his 900th victory make him more of a Hall of Fame coach than No.899? Was he less of a Hall of Fame coach as he chased Bobby Knight and Roy Williams than he was after he passed them?
The Leach discussion is intriguing as one of the requirements for induction is that a coach win 60% of his games. Leach owns a 59.6 winning percentage.
You could round that up to 60% or you could use it as absolute, rock-bottom figure to qualify and who says a coach who wins 60% of his games is a Hall of Fame coach, anyway.
That’s winning 8 games in a 13-game season, hardly Hall of Fame stuff.
If you are willing to waive the 60% rule, should you not be willing to waive the rule against gambling for Rose or for steroids for Bonds and Clemens.
Since then, Rose’s transgressions — and they were transgressions, including betting on games in which he was managing — baseball has partnered with gambling. Paul Hornung and Alex Karras, both suspended a year for gambling on games as active players (though not games they played in) yet now are members of both the College and Professional Halls of Fame.
Sports Halls of Fame include character and integrity among qualification traits, true, but Bonds and Clemens still possess their post-season honors such as MVP and Cy Young Awards. Baseball, which dared attempt to put an asterisk after Roger Maris’ 61 home run season because it came in a season of 162 games instead of the 154 that Babe Ruth’s team played in his 60-HR season, has no such designation for Bonds or Clemens.
The Halls of Fame have displays that honor the accomplishments of these men, yet when it comes to induction they treat them as if they did not exist.
Which brings us to what is a Hall of Famer and why Mike Leach probably is one despite not having a qualifying winning percentage.
The name itself tells a tale ... Hall of Fame.
Fame, not accomplishment. The accomplishment aspect of it is understood, but it is really fame that separates these players.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines Hall of Famers as “a group of individuals in a particular category (such as a sport) who have been selected as particularly illustrious.
This includes performance, but it goes further. Mike Leach was an innovator, a coach who had a direct influence on how the game is played today. Was not Bonds? Was not Rose? Was not Clemens?
Is not Huggins?
Think of it this way “Air Raid” and “Press Virginia.” Are they not alike in enough to be in the same category?
Here’s another way to think about the inadequacies we have in our Hall of Fame qualifications. Former Pirates’ outfielder Dave Parker has not been considered a Baseball Hall of Fame player because of cocaine allegations, yet were he a different kind of entertainer — say rock ‘n roll singer or musician — would he not be in the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame?
Do you really think before steroids athletes did not use performance enhancing drugs? If you do, you believe in the tooth fairy, too.
This is not a matter of national security. Our children’s futures are not in jeopardy.
It’s sports, games, entertainment and there are many, many ways people of these eras have achieved fame and success. How many incidents have happened over the years ... a broken bat which had been hollowed out to cram superballs into it; a nail file in pants pocket to scuff the baseball; a jagged ring to scuff a baseball; sign stealing; spying in football; foreign substances to apply to baseballs.
It’s time to face reality. This stuff is as much a part of sports as uncalled holding and interference penalties, as flopping on the basketball court and as the hidden ball trick of baseball.
Let’s stop looking at Halls of Fame as shrines rather than museums, where the history of the game, good and bad, is recognized.
