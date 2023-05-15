MORGANTOWN — Couldn't help but think the other day when the word reached Morgantown that the Big 12 was thinking of changing its name about the commercial from the late 1970s when a comedian named Bill Saluga goes off when someone calls him Mr. Johnson.
Wearing a zoot suit and puffing on a big stogie, Raymond J. Johnson Jr., the character Saluga created, responds:
"NOOO! You don't have to me Johnson. My name is Raymond J. Johnson Jr. Now you can call me Ray, or you can call me J. or you can call me Johnny, or you can call me Sonny, or you can call me Junie, or you can call me Junior, or you can call me Ray J. or you can call RJ or you can call me RJJ but you doesn't hasta call me Johnson!"
This was one of those wonderful early Miller Lite Beer commercials that featured everyone from Pamela Anderson to Mickey Spillane to Mr. Baseball Bob Uecker and his seat in the "frooont row.
Memories of that commercial would make anyone wonder if Shakespeare was not, indeed, right when he put into his soliloquy in Act 2, Scene 2 of "Romeo & Juliet" the question "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet."
So many of the Big 12 teams have learned the truth of that statement over the years as the Southwest Conference morphed into the Big 8 and now the Big 12, its membership as unsettled as its name.
And now the conference is about to reconfigure itself with dreams of becoming a conference that encompasses the nation, from sea to shining sea, so to speak.
Last June, when Brett Yormark was named the Big 12's commissioner in the midst of the defection of conference standard bearers Oklahoma and Texas, leading to the expansion of adding Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and Central Florida, it put itself in position to finally be a true 12-team conference starting in 2024.
But the college athletics landscape was still quaking with expansion plans and rules changes that challenged the accepted image that a rose is a rose is a rose.
Amateur athletes were professionals, coaches were millionaires, college budgets were skyrocketing into the hundreds of millions of dollars, television and internet were dictating schedules, game times, even conference structures.
It was a revolution, nothing short there of.
And Yormark himself was a marketer, a showman, and he came into the Big 12 as its bridge to not just a new name but a new emphasis on being more than what it was born to be, an athletic conference.
Yormark had been CEO at Roc Nation, an entertainment company founded by the rapper Jay-Z, and was dead set on injecting all he learned and created there into his new conference, one he hoped to brand as "younger, hipper and cooler."
To put it in context this was what Yormark said at his first Big 12 Football Media Day in Arlington, Texas:
"I think there's opportunities as I learn a little bit more about the brand and our fan base, to become a little big more national — to position our brand a little younger, hipper cooler. How do we connect a youth culture, and diversify some of the things we're doing? I think we have a great opportunity to do that."
That would mean quite possibly expanding into the West Coast. If not USC and UCLA, which, of course, are the grand prizes but they have been gathered in by the Big Ten.
The Big 12's eyes are on Arizona and Arizona State and even though a month ago they seemed determined to remain as part of the Pac-12, as noted earlier schools are not really in control of their fates these days. Also reportedly contacted by the league were Colorado, Utah and Gonzaga for basketball.
A report from 247 Sports this week included the idea that the league would consider changing its name — it would almost have to — with an expansion to 14 or 16 teams.
And, Yormark certainly would create an entirely new brand, considering the brand of the old Big 12 was mostly built upon the national accomplishments of Texas and Oklahoma over the years.
The problem he will face is finding a common thread that runs through WVU and Baylor, BYU and Oklahoma State, Gonzaga and Iowa State ... especially something that is younger and cooler and hipper.
