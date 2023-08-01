MORGANTOWN — As the sun begins to rise on a new WVU football season with the team reporting and now getting into summer workouts, perhaps the most intriguing question is whether it's completely rebuilt receiving corps can handle whatever load is heaped upon it.
True, the Mountaineers, perhaps thinking of turning back to their glory days under Don Nehlen and the dynamic ground duo of quarterback Patrick White and running back Steve Slaton, are expected to offer a run-heavy offense with an experienced and talented offensive line operating in front of a room full of dynamic running backs, expected to be headed by sophomore CJ Donaldson Jr.
But as the season begins it seems only right that a challenge be tossed at this year's receiving corps, knowing that in this day and age you cannot live by the run alone and that history says WVU has always had dynamic wide receivers.
So, we thought it was only fitting that we offer up a look at the receivers who have set the standard over the years, no matter whether it was Nehlen, Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart or Dana Holgorsen coaching.
We will rank them for you, accept your comments as to where you believe we have gone astray, and maybe even surprise you with some forgotten facts and underrated players who did not really get their due.
The best of the best
There will be no argument allowed when we come to the Top Two receivers all-time at WVU. They played together, first for Bill Stewart, then for Dana Holgorsen, and they dominate the record books as WVU evolved from the Rodriguez "spot the ball, play like your hair is on fire" teams with White and into Holgorsen's Air Raid attack that was built around quarterback Geno Smith and the school's most prolific receivers Stedman Bailey and Tavon Austin.
Those two, game in and game out, did incredible things, blossoming in Holgorsen's first Big 12 game against Baylor, a heart-stopping 70-63 win over Baylor in which Bailey set school records with 5 touchdown receptions among his 13 grabs, one of them for 87 of the 303 receiving yards he had in the game.
And Austin set the school record for receptions with 14 that same day, covering 215 yards with two touchdowns, his long grab being 52 yards.
By the time their careers ended, they were 1-2 in catches with 288 for Austin and 210 for Bailey, yards with 3,412 for Austin and 3,218 for Bailey and TDs, Bailey latching onto an incredible 41 touchdowns while Austin was second with 29.
But look over this list of the top career receivers carefully as there are some surprises. They are listed in order of catches:
Player Catches/rank Yards/rank TDs/rank
Tavon Austin 288/1 3,413/1 28/3
Stedman Bailey 210/2 3,218/2 41/1
Jock Sanders 206/3 1,980/12 14/19
David Saunders 191/4 2.608/3 17/10
Sam James 190/5 2,231/8 15/15
Dakiel Shorts 177/6 2,263/7 14/19
Shawn Foreman 169/7 2,347/5 16/13
Gary Jennings 168/8 2,295/6 17/10
Khory Ivy 160/9 2,412/4 19/6
Antonio Brown 155/10 1,805/15 6/--
Kevin White 144/11 1,954/13 15/15
Bryce Ford-Wheaton 143/12 1,867/18 15/15
Darius Reynaud 133/13 1,550/23 19/6
David Sills V 132/14 2,097/9 35/2
Raashan Vanterpool 126/16 2,022/10 12/23
Ka'Raun white 124/17 1,862/19 17/10
Cedric Thomas 110/22 1,930/14 23/4
Chris Henry 93/-- 1,878/17 22/5
Some surprises
How quickly we forget, or so it seems.
It is difficult to imagine as we think back on it that Jock Sanders ranks third all-time in receptions, just four behind Tavon Austin.
In 2010, which was Stewart's final season with a 9-4 team, all three of the top career receivers in WVU history were together with Sanders leading the team in receptions with 69 for 728 yards and four scores but being upstaged by Austin, who caught 58 for 787 yards with 8 touchdowns.
The next year, with Holgorsen's arrival and the Air Raid, all hell broke loose with Bailey and Austin becoming the most prolific duo in school history.
But, as one can see here, they were not the only prolific duo.
In 1998, toward the end of Nehlen's career, he had Marc Bulger pulling the trigger and teamed David Saunders and Shawn Foreman together with Saunders catching 77 passes for 883 yards and eight touchdown, Foreman 63 for 948 yard and eight touchdown and there was third target in Khory Ivy, who caught 41 for 658 yards and six touchdowns.
In 2016, Holgorsen had a triad of his own receivers for Skyler Howard to throw to with Shelton Gibson catching 43 passes for 951 yards, averaging 22.2 yards per catch with eight touchdowns while Dakiel Shorts caught a team leading 63 passes for 894 yard and five touchdowns and Ka'Raun White caught 48 for 583 yards and five scores.
Speaking of twosomes, there was the brother act of Kevin White, who became a first-round draft pick and his brother, Ka'Raun, who combined in their separate careers for 268 catches for 3,816 yards and 26 TDs.
Kevin White, of course, put together one of the great seasons leading into his NFL draft with 109 catches for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns, but injuries kept him from ever approaching that with the Detroit Lions.
In 2017, Will Grier came in and had perhaps the best receiving group WVU ever had as Gary Jennings exploded with 97 catches for 1,096 yards — amazingly, though, reaching the end zone only once — while Ka'Raun White had 61 catches for 1,004 yards and 12 TDs while David Sills V made his conversion from quarterback one of the most profitable ever as he had 60 catches for 980 yards and 18 scores.
White and Sills more than made up for Jennings' inability to get into the end zone, then the next season — 2018 — again were Grier's main targets as Sills caught 65 passes for 986 yards and 15 more TDs while no one could keep Jennings out of the end zone as he caught 54 passes, this time 13 being TDs, while he gained 917 receiving yards.
Cedric who?
These are explosive times throwing the football but there is a prominent name from the past among the top receivers at WVU.
Today, few know about Cedric Thomas, who played from a tough time in WVU football history as the torch was passed from Frank Cignetti to the Hall of Famer Nehlen.
Out of Aliquippa, Pa., Thomas not only was the best receiver of his time at WVU, but was the answer to a trivia question, as he noted a number of years back to legendary sportswriter Mickey Furfari.
"I caught the last touchdown pass at Old Mountaineer Field and the first touchdown pass in the new Mountaineer Field," he said.
The last game at the original Mountaineer Field was a 24-17 loss to Pitt and the first game at the new stadium was 41-27 victory over Pitt on September 6, 1980.
Thomas caught 110 passes for 1,930 yards, which is a healthy 17.5 yards per catch.
Looking past the numbers
Sometimes the numbers don't tell you all you need to know as there were a number of dynamic WVU receivers whose final numbers didn't fully reflect how good they were and we were reminded of one of them, the late Chris Henry, whose son, Chris Jr., committed to play at Ohio State last week.
Henry, long and lean, fast and surehanded, played only two years and was Rasheed Marshall's prime target. No telling what he might have done had he played for Holgorsen's Air Raid but as it was, he had a 41-catch, 1,006-yard freshman season with 10 touchdowns in 2003 and followed that up with 52 catches for 872 yards and 12 scores as a sophomore before going into the NFL.
And one of the most electrifying players WVU had before Tavon Austin was Danny Buggs, who played in the early 1970s.
Buggs caught passes for 1,786 yards but is nowhere among the leading receivers at WVU because he caught only 88 passes in three years. That worked out to a 20.3 yard per catch average, which says something about how slippery and fast he was.
So does his career-long 96 touchdown reception. Unfortunately, it came in a 62-14 loss at Penn State in 1973.
