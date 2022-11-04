MORGANTOWN — If West Virginia was going to beat No. 7 TCU last Saturday afternoon in Milan Puskar Stadium it would only be from the help of a miracle.
Reese Smith provided the miracle, but it wasn’t enough and therefore forever is relegated to just being in the discussions among Mountaineers’ fans of the best catches they’ve ever seen.
WVU wound up losing to the unbeaten Horned Frogs, 41-31, despite the acrobatic heroics Smith performed on the goal line in the closing minutes of the game, risking bodily harm to make the touchdown catch.
It was worthy of a Top 10 notice on ESPN’s SportsCenter, maybe even a ride on an ambulance to a medical center, but in the end it was something that has become quite common in a season that stands at 3-5 as the Mountaineers get ready to play at Iowa State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday — a strong effort which is lost in the clouds of a narrow defeat.
Smith’s teammate Bryce Ford-Wheaton knows something about making a difficult catch. According to PFF College, which tracks such things, Ford-Wheat is ranked No. 3 among FBS receivers in contested catches and No. 2 among Power 5 players.
He has caught pass after pass with defenders on his back, grabbing at his arms, swiping at the ball, and knows how to do it and also what comes with it and he wasn’t at all surprised that Smith made the grab in mid-air diving at the goal between two defenders who would play ping-pong with him as he went to the ground.
“Reese always makes catches like that. I don’t know if everybody knows that, but in practice, he makes catches like that all the time,” Ford-Wheaton said. “When I saw the ball thrown to him and he laid out, I knew he was going to catch it. That’s what he does. He’s just a tough guy, no matter what the contact is, he’s always going to come down with the ball on a play like that.”
“It seems like every time you throw the ball to him, he’s going to get hit,” WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. “I think of a big one against Baylor over the middle and he made; a big time catch, having to extend to catch it under pressure.”
Smith started in the left slot and ran a skinny post. There was almost no room to squeeze the ball between two defenders, but quarterback JT Daniels somehow got it right to the lone place Smith had a shot at it.
“I was watching him. It was almost like in slow motion,” Ford-Wheaton said. “I saw him take off and I was nervous for him in the air but he got the job done.”
It looked familiar to Ford-Wheaton and probably should have to WVU fans, too, for it was virtually the same play at the same time that came about in the opening loss to Pitt.
On fourth and long — very long with 16 yards needed for a first down — Smith ran a similar route to the goal line, dived between defenders and while not hit by both men simultaneously as he was on this catch, came bouncing up with the ball for what seemed to be a catch that would put WVU at the Pitt 1 with a chance tie the score with 22 seconds left.
He bounced up then, tried to find an official to give the ball to, spinning one way, then the other. Even when he found an official, he simply dropped to the ground.
They went to video and when you have just made a play like that, one that was ruled a catch, you hate to see it.
Sure enough, despite Smith’s effort, he couldn’t get his hand under the ball, which brushed the turf and the ruling was overturned to incomplete. Pitt ran out the clock from there.
On Saturday, Reese Smith did not bounce up celebrating — at least right away. His breath had been knocked out of him.
“I looked down at him and he was hurt, but he got up and started turning the crowd on. It was a good deal,” Ford-Wheaton said.
Making such a play requires so much more to complete than just a normal pass completion.
“When a player is in that situation, it’s going to be tight windows ... the quarterback knows that, the receiver knows that,” Harrell said. “It was a heck of a throw. He knows he’s going to be hit. I never played that position, so I can’t tell you what it feels like.
“But I know you are going to get hit whether you catch it or don’t catch it, so you might as well catch it and take the touchdown.”
That’s the point Harrell has driven home with all his receivers.
“It’s mental and concentration,” Ford-Wheaton said, trying to explain what goes into such an effort. “When the ball is in the air you know when the ball is in air you are going to come down with it. You have to know you are going to make every contested catch. Then, when the ball is in your hands you have to squeeze it, not let the DB play through the ball or anything like that.
“It’s going to hurt, regardless, so you might as well catch the ball. That’s what our coach says. If you catch it, it’s going to feel a lot better when you get up if it’s a first down or a touchdown.”
The pain goes away quicker if somehow you do as part of a winning effort.
