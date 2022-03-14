MORGANTOWN — Under most circumstances over this past school year, waking up Saturday morning with maybe 4 or 5 inches of snow on the ground and the temperature having fallen below even the most ardent Mountaineer fan's mood, it wasn't quite as bad as you might have expected.
True, there was no basketball to look forward to, both West Virginia's men and women's teams eliminated from the Big 12 Championships, looking to extend their seasons in the NIT, if such a bid would come their way.
But there were signs that the proverbial worm was turning, an idiom that has turned into a cliché but fits too well here to skip past.
Certainly, the world's worm had been going in the wrong direction, from political bickering to war in Ukraine, which left Europe teetering on the edge of total war which would ensnare the USA in its grasp as well, to say nothing of a subpar performance of the major sports on our local scene.
But this weekend there were signs that the rebirth of spring may not just be the return of leaves on the trees, the bursting forth of flowers from the ground and digging the golf clubs from out of the garage. Major league baseball players and owners had found a path to labor peace, proving that it can be done and that if they can do it, why not the Russians and Ukranians.
See, like it or not, baseball is our country's pastime the mood from Dubuque to Des Moines, from Pittsburgh, Pa., to Pittsburg, Kansas, from San Diego to Boston, up and down the Mississippi and across the great plains brightens as we sprang forward this past weekend to to get an extra hour of daylight.
Certainly, this is being celebrated here as we shake off the disappointments of the past fall and current winter in WVU sports, turning toward a young, exciting and promising Mountaineers baseball team.
It was fitting and, perhaps indicative of better things to come that just before this blanket of snow fell for what certainly will be the last time until next fall that West Virginia's baseball team would beat the Ohio State Buckeyes on a walk-off single by the exciting senior outfielder Austin Davis with a walk off hit in the ninth inning.
That made it two walk offs in one week, freshman infielder Grant Hussey, a native of West Virginia, had capped a three-run rally earlier in the week with a walk off double to beat Rider.
Coach Randy Mazey placed a great deal of emphasis on those two events and what they meant for his team.
"Sometimes a team takes on an identity," the veteran coach said. "Wouldn't it be cool if our identity was winning a game in the ninth inning; that doesn't make it very easy on anyone. When a team starts to believe that it can win late, that's a pretty funny team to coach."
First off, as a child of the '50s and '60s, it's pretty cool to hear anyone use that term any more.
But, beyond that, identity is critical to teams and when it earns an identity it spreads through the community as well spreading through the team.
Think back to Press Virginia. Everyone in the neighborhood not only was delighted with the style of play and the results, but felt it within themselves. We all were more aggressive, trying harder than ever from one baseline to the other baseline of life.
And back in the day when Pat White and Steve Slaton were playing football like "their hair was on fire," we moved more assertively with each step. We weren't just wearing ball caps to look cool — there's that word again — but to keep that flame that was flaring in our hair in check.
When you have clutch players like Davis and Hussey, players who lived for the big moment, you find yourself hoping to be challenged in your own life, knowing that it could be done.
Davis, of course, has been making things happen, be it with his glove, his bat or his baserunning, since he walked on campus. Now Hussey, out of Parkersburg South, has had a heroic introduction to college ball.
“It’s just cool for a West Virginia kid to get the first walk-off of the year in front of our fans,” Mazey said of Hussey after he delivered.. “That’s just a really cool moment for that kid.”
Wow! A two-cool quote.
What's next? The Fonz returning, walking to one of Mazey's team meetings and starting his address to the team with his own trademark "Aaaay."
What was the name of that show?
Oh, yeah ... "Happy Days."
Cool.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.