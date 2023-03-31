MORGANTOWN — There are those who would tell you that last season’s defensive performance by West Virginia during a 5-7 season was a lost year, but do not include the Mountaineers’ defensive coaches in that group.
As bad as it seemed on the surface, they found lessons learned in a season when they gave up 32.9 points a game, ranking 116th out of 131 teams in the nation, mostly the result of a leaky, inexperienced pass defense that allowed 262.7 passing yards per game, 111th.
Still, co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown and defensive line coach Andrew Jackson believe there was something to be gained in the ashes of a season gone astray.
The lessons?
“Maybe have a few less tricks in the bag,” Jackson said. “You know, ‘Keep It Simple, Stupid’ (often referred to simply as KISS). We will still be multiple, but we have to scale back a bit so we can play faster.”
They then boiled it down to one of those kinds of phrases that you might see on a locker room wall as a reminder of what they are trying to do:
“If we think, we stink,” he said.
The thought goes into the preparation but once out there playing, if it’s simple enough and drilled in enough that they don’t have to think of what their assignment is, what the scouting report says, what happened on the last play or what might happen on the next, they can’t operate at the speed necessary in game play.
Thinking of you performance, especially with the speed at which offenses operate today, leaves you a step behind and it can only be replaced by experience, which is what they hope to have gained last season, and by simplifying things so that it becomes a defense that attacks.
The idea is to do more by doing less, to going back to basics because, in the end, it’s all fundamentals, coach Neal Brown says.
“As coaches we make football too complicated,” Brown said. “When I was a high school head coach blocking, tackling, getting off blocks are football fundamentals ... catching the ball and throwing it. That doesn’t change from youth football, middle school, high school, college, pros.
“If you do it, you’ll be better at it and you always get what you emphasize. So, if you emphasize it, you will get results from it. Sometimes, when you go back and look, you think ‘Man, if we were better with our hand placement there, with our eyes, with ball foot up on the tackle ... well, those are all fundamentals.
“Your schemes are better if your fundamentals are right. Fundamentals don’t change at any level of football.
And so, from start to finish, they are teaching the ABCs of football rather than E=mc2.
“This off season we just wanted to get fundamentally better,” Brown said. “When you talk fundamentals on defense it’s alignment, it’s stance, it’s keys, it’s your responsibilities, it’s getting off blocks, it’s tackling. That’s what we’ve really emphasized as a defense.”
Brown said that was the emphasis in the winter, it is in the spring and will be through the summer.
“It’s not going to change,” he said. “I think sometimes when you get into the season you lose some of the fundamentals you’ve worked on. If you don’t do it, you lose it, right? We just went back to the basics of football and put more emphasis on that than scheme.
So, just what were the takeaways from that 5-7 season for the defense.
“The No. 1 lesson you learn is if you don’t make plays on the football in the deep part of the field, a game can get away from you in a hurry. That, and you have to be relentless in your effort to the football,” Brown said.
“If you watched us last year through the second half of the season, I think we got better on defense and one of the reasons, was we were more aggressive with our play calls and that allowed us to play a little faster.
“I think the takeaways from last year would be you have to make plays on the deep balls on the field and you have to be relentless with your effort, getting off blocks and tackling. That’s why we went back and emphasized it from the start.
“Last year we kind of shift gears midway through the season and said we have to get better at these things. This year we said we’re starting off with this in January and not coming off of it.”
Much of what went wrong in the secondary had to do with players being tossed together for the first time, which is a recipe for disaster in a part of the game that relies so heavily on teamwork.
“Last year the secondary had only one returning guy who had played (Charles Woods) and I think he went down on the 12th play of the season. That guy’s an NFL talent. That left a bunch of guys who had never played together,” Brown said.
“I think there’s a trust factor. Anything you do in working as a unit, there has to be a trust and that we started to gain toward the second half of the season. But it was trial by fire at first. The last three or four games we played better on the back end,” Brown continued.
“The way you remedy that is by having returning players, guys playing together. I don’t know how you remedy that if you have new players. We have some returning pieces and we should be better in that aspect.
“Aubrey Burks comes to mind. He has stepped up with his leadership skills being vocal. Malachi Ruffin is more vocal. Also, to be able to lead from the front, you have to be able to make plays. It’s a lot easier to lead when you are playmaker and Aubrey and Malachi have made some plays and feel comfortable leading.”
