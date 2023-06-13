MORGANTOWN — Last Friday night I spent a couple of hours in the Boston Beanery, a Morgantown eatery and bar within walking distance of both the Coliseum and Mountaineer Field, a prime location on Pattison Drive.
I was with the normal Friday night gang of old-timers who gather there and, as always, the talk was of sports for the most part. Their TV sets were tuned to sports, the PGA Canadian Open, the NCAA Baseball Regionals, to whatever discussions there were on ESPN’s myriad of stations concerning the NBA Playoffs, the Belmont Stakes, the LIV-PGA Tour merger.
There was the usual talk of West Virginia sports between myself and my buddies and those friends who we often chat with on Friday nights, of the baseball team and basketball recruiting and its use of the transfer portal.
I listened mostly, which is when people seem to like me better, but as I listened there was something missing ... something I’d been noticing more and more.
The talk was of everything but West Virginia football.
Earlier in the week I had run one of those unscientific Twitter polls that are online for a few hours, then disappear into the “Nowhereland” where such social media trivia go to rest. It proved nothing, of course, for it had no controls and really didn’t create much online activity.
But that in and of itself said something.
First how was the poll presented?
Quite simply, actually.
WVU SPORTS POLL: Which sport are you most eager to see play during the next school year at WVU
Football
Men’s basketball
Women’s basketball
Baseball
No bias in the question. Just straightforward.
Each sport had been in the news.
— Football with its rebuilding attempt and with the concern over Neal Brown’s future as coach,
— Men’s basketball with the Bob Huggins radio faux pas and with its success in the transfer portal,
— Women’s basketball with a new coach,
— Baseball with its run to a third of the Big 12 championship, with JJ Wetherholt’s spectacular season and with the Mountaineers rapid exit from the NCAA Tournament.
I ran the poll for a reason, sensing that men’s basketball’s popularity was soaring and football’s was falling, but I must admit I was taken aback by the results.
Again, there was not a huge response and nothing scientific about it, but the results were startling, really.
Football, 17.8%
Men’s basketball 71.9%
Women’s basketball 2.2%
Baseball 8.1%
Responding WVU fans, it seemed, had little or no interest in the upcoming football season compared to basketball and, surprisingly, only doubled the interest in baseball’s next season.
WVU always has been a football school. That generates the income, drives the interest in the entire sports program.
Yet there it was lingering, at a level you don’t expect to see from any poll, least of all when it is the next season to come up and when it opens with a game at Penn State and in which it hosts Pitt in the Backyard Brawl in the third game.
Those two games at the front end of the season alone would seem to spark a fire in Mountaineers football fans, but it just hasn’t seemed to take hold.
This has to be of concern to new athletic director Wren Baker. Now it’s true that as those games get closer, interest will grow ... but considering that the spring game was played mostly in private, one understands that the grasp the sport used to hold on the imagination of its fans has slipped away.
Why?
Obviously, the Neal Brown issue is front and center, so much so that Baker admits that his mission this season is to evaluate Brown and the program.
Speaking on the podcast “Three Guys Before the Game,” Baker said his judgment would not be based upon the win-loss record, as is fans’ judgment, because there are too many outside factors that can influence that.
Instead, Baker will look at the process.
“I think for me, I want to look at are we doing things the right way,” he said. “Are we recruiting and retaining players? Do we play football that’s disciplined football? And do we feel like the momentum is there for us to continue to build?
“We know wins matter. I get that. I’m not hiding from that. I’ve been pretty clear that we’ve got to win more games. Coach Brown knows that. He’s not hid from that and I’ve seen him numerous times say, ‘I know we have to win.’
“But I think as an AD, you’re paid to be thoughtful, deliberate and analytical in your approach to accessing that and not be emotional and just focused on a win total.”
Rest assured that the Brown situation is casting a shadow over the upcoming season but the changing times, too, require a changing approach on the public relations aspect of the sport of football.
The point is, it’s hard to get excited about people — read that players and coaches — who you don’t know. Media access to the players has been tightly restricted, more so than it used to be. This is a time when players are making far more appearances for their NIL sponsors than for the media, who can create images of the players.
With two rivalry games and four new Big 12 opponents, this is certainly an intriguing year for WVU football, a time when WVU should be claiming its own territory in a league that will be without Texas and Oklahoma and seeking football leadership.
What you have now more than ever is a large, diverse media which can be reached through Zoom press conferences where coaches and/or players can be presented on a weekly basis to introduce themselves and talk about who they are, who they want to be, their dreams, their pasts, their likes and dislikes.
The off-season, in particular, is a chance to create “get-to-know-you opportunities” for returning players and the many new faces that are coming in as freshmen and transfers. There is nothing to create the kind of feeling that has existed with WVU in the past, which was that the team was an extension of the state than to humanize those who play for the team and coach the team.
Requests for individual interviews, too, should be granted when possible ... seems they always find time to present players to national media that call for one on one opportunities but seldom do it for those across the state.
We are in a new world where broadcasts focus on analytical aspects of the sport, on strategy over humanity, yet what will sell West Virginia’s football program in a time like this is a more personal, down-home familiarity with those who represent the state as players and coaches.
That 18% who are less interested in a football season that opens with Penn State and Pitt, that offers up a new Big 12 slate of opponents ... that is a scary number, especially if things go bad early in the season.
