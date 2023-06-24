MORGANTOWN — I’ll admit it, if I had a say or even a chance to name Bob Huggins’ successor to coach basketball at West Virginia, I’d pick John Wooden.
But seeing as he’s been dead for some time now he’s no more available than most of the active coaches today, most of whom are locked into big time contracts as June heads into July, all those contracts with buyouts large enough to purchase a small Caribbean island and allow them to lay on the beach drinking piña coladas all day long and not worry about whether this player is coming or going or having to stay up past midnight because ESPN says that’s a good time to put his game on.
Right now, I can’t think of a much worse situation to be in than that of Athletic Director Wren Baker, who has alienated a large portion of his fan base by giving Huggins a lethal injection after piling a DUI arrest atop a homophobic slur on radio.
So is that Baker is trying to find a replacement for the big leagues when mostly its Triple-A managers or lower filling the replacement pool. And he’s doing it in a situation where he must figure out either if he wants a long-term solution (which seems difficult to imagine without a thorough and lengthy search and negotiations) or simply one to try and keep whatever is left of the roster together in an era when all of them have become free agents for the next month.
Case in point is Joe Toussaint, who came to WVU via the portal from Iowa, and is now back in the transfer portal again, this time heading out of the Mountaineers’ program.
Already the social media is abuzz with talk of defections. Tre Mitchell, who did not go into the NBA draft because he felt he needed another year under Huggins, now is said to be ready to enter the transfer portal, although there is nothing official yet and no real need for it to be.
And the latest social media revelation is that Arizona transfer Kerr Kiisa, who was supposed to give Huggins just the piece he needed to become relevant this year, has been said to be putting papers together to enter the portal.
Both are not in any hurry as they await to see who becomes the coach. It isn’t so much that they want to leave, but they want to make an intelligent decision by seeing who they might be playing for in West Virginia.
Certainly the lesson isn’t lost on them that there are no givens in college basketball — or sports, for that matter — any longer.
One of the top transfer classes in the nation came to WVU to play for Huggins and make no doubt that the NIL money from boosters and businesses flowed greatly in part because Huggins was the coach and seemed ready to make a run in the Big 12 and then the NCAA Tournament.
Baker, apparently, has opened up and said that he had talked with assistant coaches Ron Everhart, who is a personal choice being a West Virginian out of the Huggins school of basketball, a kid who used to travel from Fairmont to Morgantown to be with Huggins, and Josh Eilert, a likable enough sort but someone who hardly has the experience or resume to succeed at the job.
Baker also talked with Jerrod Calhoun, a former Huggins assistant who coached at Fairmont State and now is doing well at Youngstown State, but that road from Youngstown to Morgantown is far longer and more twisting than it looks on your GPS.
The most intriguing candidate would be former WVU guard Darris Nichols, who played point guard through the Beilein-to-Huggins transition, but the timing is all wrong as he had his own DUI trouble this past off season and is linked to Radford in his hometown.
There is talk about UAB’s Andy Kennedy, a close friend of Huggins and a former assistant which works for him as far as the boosters and donors go, but he has a past that has a smudge on it in the form of an incident with a cab driver. But that was almost a decade and a half ago and Kennedy has earned another chance and has proven himself capable at Ole Miss and UAB.
There is a longshot candidate that Baker probably has already contacted, but who publicly has shown no interest in returning to coaching. That would be John Beilein, whose first Power 5 success came at WVU when he changed the way the game was played.
If he would come it would make him the man who preceded Huggins and replaced him, which at least is worth a place in the Trivia Hall of Fame.
But Beilein is 70 and on a recent visit to Morgantown — his first since he left 17 years ago — he expressed no interest in returning.
“That ship has sailed,” he said in two different interviews. “There were many opportunities, lots of calls. I was at a point in my life where I felt like I wasn’t going to miss it.”
He did hedge his bet somewhat, saying “you never say never,” but added “it would take the perfect situation.”
Somehow, this doesn’t seem like the perfect situation.
