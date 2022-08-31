MORGANTOWN — There is one thing for certain upon which West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and first-year offensive coordinator Graham Harrell agree when it comes to quarterback JT Daniels’ role entering the new season, which begins with the 10th renewal of the Backyard Brawl at 7 p.m. Thursday in Pittsburgh.
That one thing is that they did not bring the transfer from Georgia in to break records.
They brought him in to break hearts — opponents’ hearts.
They are not looking for the next Pat White, the next Geno Smith, the next Major Harris, the new Will Grier.
They aren’t looking for Top 10 plays on ESPN, just to see West Virginia ranked in the Top 10 of that cable station’s college football poll.
“Winning matters,” Brown said. “It’s kind of like starting pitchers in baseball. They’ve kind of lost some of their significance but you are still looking at their won-lost records.”
Harrell is in total agreement.
“Wins are how all quarterbacks should be judged,” he said and he knows something about it, having been a record-shattering quarterback at Texas Tech while leading them to some of their best times. “When people talk about this guy or that guy or who’s the best quarterback, I think it would be hard to go against Tom Brady because he’s won.
“To me, at the end of it, that’s the quarterback’s job — to win games.”
It is something the great ones have inside of them. Bill Russell, Brady, Terry Bradshaw. It’s a extra added gene that allows them to inspire those around them and to make the big play when a big play is needed.
“One of my favorite sayings is ‘Winners win because that’s what winners do,’” Harrell said. “Think about it. Guys who win in football, if you go play basketball with them, they win. If you play chess with them they win. Some people just win.”
We’re not talking winners vs. losers, here. There is more that goes into winning championships than just quarterback play or starting pitching, but there’s a reason some are able to give off a different aura.
“For quarterbacks, that’s really important.” Harrell said. “When you evaluate quarterbacks (in recruiting) that’s important. Some don’t come from great programs. Maybe they didn’t win a state championship.”
But there’s something you sense in them. Harrell used Dedon Slovis, the Pitt quarterback whom he recruited while at USC, as an example.
“His high school was really, really bad when he got there and just average when he was there, but it was a huge improvement over before he got there. My quarterback at North Texas was in a bad high school program, then when he was there they won like 10, 11 and 12 games his last three years,” he said.
You put the right man in the right situation and magic occurs.
“The quarterback’s main job is winning games and that’s how quarterbacks are judged. There’s quarterbacks who put up great numbers and not win games. At the end of the day, your job is to win games, not put up stats,” Harrell continued.
Pat White had such a knack and there isn’t a West Virginian you can find who believes WVU wouldn’t have beaten Pitt somehow in 2007’s 13-9 loss were White not out with a dislocated non-throwing thumb for much of the game.
Today, White second guesses himself, says he should have been tougher and found a way to play, but that, of course, is nonsense. Some injuries are disabling enough that all the guts you have can’t really overcome it.
It was almost exactly with White as it was two decades earlier when WVU played for the national championship against Notre Dame and Major Harris injured his non-throwing shoulder early in the game, limiting his ability to play the game he normally played.
But as a rule, it comes down to one thing.
“Good quarterbacks win, bad ones don’t,” Harrell said.
And he believes JT Daniels is a good quarterback.
