MORGANTOWN — Perhaps on Tuesday of this week you caught a glimpse of some video or still photos on social media of West Virginia’s men’s basketball celebrating its hard-fought, crucial victory at Iowa State.
From the beginning coach Bob Huggins had said he liked what he had in this team, a conglomeration of holdovers, freshmen and transfers who brought talent with them but had to be molded into a team, something that took a while to happen.
But when Huggins spoke of liking the team, he was referring far less to the talent than he was the personality of the team. It was a group that genuinely liked each other, a group willing to work, a group that was willing to put aside its personal egos for a team ego that was necessary to get it through a five-game losing streak to open its Big 12 season.
So, that they let off as much steam as they did was not surprising. If you looked closely, though, you might have noticed that as those frolicking the hardest and wearing one of the biggest grins was Tre Mitchell, who had every reason that to hang on the fringe of the celebration for he had a dismal game in which he was scoreless and was banished from the floor for a flagrant 2 foul, an elbow to an Iowa State players’ head that did not appear to be intentional but nonetheless was clearly illegal.
Yet he somehow, despite all that, managed not to be dejected by being ejected, and therein was a view into his soul, for he has bought in as has everyone else on the team all year.
To play sports at a high level is to also suffer through the lows that come with it, to accept them and to learn how to deal with them.
The greatest to play the game have had miserable games, important shots gone haywire, terrible mistakes that they had to swallow and move on.
Would you believe, for example, that by going scoreless, Mitchell matched a performance by no less a star that Wilt Chamberlain, just a couple of days before the anniversary of his 100-point performance for the Philadelphia 76ers.
It was Chamberlain’s next to last regular season NBA game and his scoring skills had eroded, but on this night he opted to concentrate on other parts of his game. He played 46 minutes without taking a shot, but did have 14 rebounds and four assists.
And Chamberlain was not alone. It happens to everyone.
Ask WVU’s Jerry West. His Mountaineer team of 1959 had gotten to the NCAA final, suffering a devastating 71-70 loss to California in the championship game. West had managed to score 28 in that one.
The game was so good that the following season there was a Dec. 30 rematch in Los Angeles between the two teams and Cal, a team with a spectacular defense, held West to eight points in a 65-45 defeat. The Mountaineers were ranked No. 2 at the time and Cal No. 3.
Da’Sean Butler, who certainly belongs with West, Hot Rod Hundley and Rod Thorn on the Mount Rushmore of Mountaineers basketball, is remembered for his late game heroics helping the Mountaineers to a Big East championship on his last-second scores and to the Final Four in 2010, but what is forgotten was that Butler had five games that year without reaching double figures and in consecutive games against Connecticut and Cincinnati, he combined to go just 5 for 22 from the field and 1 for 9 from 3.
Doesn’t matter who you are or what your future holds for you. There are moments when nothing works. Russell Underwood, who went on to become an NBA star, came into the Coliseum with No. 2 UCLA in 2007 but saw the Mountaineers hold him to 1-for-11 shooting and just four points in what turned out to be a WVU upset win, 70-65.
Baseball may be the most humbling of games, for the seasons are long and no matter how great you may be, slumps are inevitable. If Rennie Stennett of the Pirates can collect 7 hits in 7 at bats in a game, other players can go for what seems like forever without a hit.
The Orioles’ Chris Davis went almost forever without a hit in 2019 when he had 54 consecutive plate appearances with a base hit by the likes Ty Cobb took an 0-17 in 1970, as did Ted Williams in 1954, Babe Ruth experienced an 0-for-21 slump in 1934 and Lou Gehrig an 0-for-20 in 1936 while Barry Bonds in his early days with the Pirates once went 0-for-23.
It happens but fans usually have no sympathy. Mitchell’s bad night came in a victory after consecutive 20-point performances that included 16 for 27 shooting.
The truth is, that for the Mountaineers and for Mitchell, the season is just starting with Senior Day on Saturday, a sold-out tribute to the team and its graduating players against a red-hot No. 11 Kansas State team.
That really represents the start of the playoffs for them, even if it is the final regular season game, for if they win it they will clearly clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
With the Big 12 Championship coming on the heels of the K-State game and the potential for NCAA play, WVU has to believe that the fact it has won 7 of its last 13 games, WVU has to believe it is gearing up for a postseason run and to do that it will need the best that everyone has, including Mitchell.
