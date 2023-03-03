Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. High 54F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.