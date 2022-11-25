MORGANTOWN — Does West Virginia approach its Saturday game at Oklahoma State, as the end of a disappointing season or the end of a disappointing era?
Certainly, you can’t be sure. Just as certainly the Mountaineers players can’t be sure, either.
Mostly, though, Coach Neal Brown can’t be sure, at least not unless WVU President E. Gordon Gee has already made up his mind whether to honor Brown’s contract for at least another year or cut him loose.
Off a third losing season in four years and with no bowl game to play in, one would think it is a no-brainer, but this is one of the most complicated decisions the school has ever faced for there is a commitment to Brown that would mean the school had to take about a $21 million hit to rid themselves of him and his coaching staff.
What’s more, there is no athletic director on site, Gee having asked Shane Lyons to leave less than two weeks ago, another hit of $2.7 million to the athletic department, which now is involved in finding a replacement.
Surely, whoever is named, would want his input into the new football coach, whose hire will probably define his job security, so this ordeal may be drawn out with Brown swaying in the wind.
All this, and there are football players, some of them pretty good ones, who are reaching the point where they will decide whether or not to stay or go into the portal — a decision that will rest in no small amount on Brown’s future.
It is a difficult way to end a season and Brown knows it.
“This is a wrap. This is our last game. We don’t like it but it is what it is,” he said in his pre-Oklahoma State press conference.
How do you, as coach, get a team ready to play a game that means so much and so little? The outcome matters not for either team. Some are ending their careers and playing to impress the NFL. Some may transfer and are trying to put on tape the best they have when recruited.
What’s more, incoming recruits are waiting and watching.
How do you handle it?
“Here’s the way I’m dealing with our players. I’m pretty direct with them. I’m up front with them and we’ll deal with that when it happens. Whatever comes, we’ll deal with it and deal with it head on,” he said.
“I’ve been talking with them for the last three weeks about being where their feet are. This is a big week in a lot of different ways. It’s about how you finish. How you finish says a lot about you as an individual. We fully expect individually and as a staff to finish in the right manner.”
To finish right is to prepare for the game correctly and to approach it with as much enthusiasm as you can muster.
“It’s all how you look at it,” Brown said. “I get our guys to think back to when you’re a young kid and if somebody said, ‘Hey, you’re going to go play in front of 55, 60 thousand on ESPN2 and you’re going to play Power 5 football at the highest level.’ You’d be pretty excited. So, what’s changed? Just because it’s Thanksgiving week and late in the year, does that make it change? It is what you make out of it. That’s my approach.””
He believes his team will respond against an Oklahoma State team that believed it would be among the best of the Big 12, who reached No. 6 in the nation before injuries weakened the product and they went into a long funk.
“It’s an opportunity and every time you have an opportunity to put video out there and increase your value as a player, then you need to do it,” he said. “And finishing says a lot about who you are and how you proceed. You don’t care anything about me waxing on poetically about football and its value, but there is some value in learning and finishing what you start.”
The question is whether they view it that way. Not having a bowl game is soul sapping to a college football player who sacrificed so much to play the game.
They know they had chances to win — Pitt and Kansas and most notably undefeated No. 4 TCU. They were winnable games that were lost.
There were preseason and during the season defections and injuries to key players that could be used as excuses or as rationalizations, but Brown won’t take that route.
“I think you can rationalize anything in your life,” he said. “I think you are unfair to yourself if you try to rationalize things. We had some chances to win some games and we didn’t win them.
The margin for error in this league is really small and I don’t care what team you’re at. TCU is in the Top 4 in the country. They’ve had a lot of close games. I think you ask Coach (Sonny) Dykes and he’ll tell you the same thing ... the margin for error is really, really small.
“I don’t try to rationalize it or reflect on the entirety of the season yet. There will be a time and place for that. When it comes, I won’t rationalize or make excuses. It’s about what went wrong, what went right, where are we really missing out, what we have to do to get better.”
That starts Sunday.
“What we’ll do next week ... there’s a lot of things that have to be decided. We’ll try to get in front of it. The portal opens, there’s a period where it’s dead recruiting. That period is in there so you can have conversations with your players. That’s our intention.
“I’m quite sure our best players, the guys we have to put a premium on retaining, they will have options. I could get up here and gripe and complain about it but that’s the world we live in.”
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.