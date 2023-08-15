MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s football team had a rock ‘em, sock ‘em scrimmage on Saturday.
It was designed to help out on evaluations for the coaching staff but, more important, it carried a message — a message that this isn’t last year any longer for the Mountaineers.
“We weren’t ready last year,” Brown said, thinking about the Pitt opener that WVU let slip away.
Now, he says, they have reached the point in preseason camp where they turn up the heat.
“I’m pissed, the players are pissed, the coaching staff is pissed,” Brown said to open his Monday press conference. “We’re that way because at the midpoint of practice and we’re doing the same things over and over. It’s the dog days of camp.”
He figures it’s time to start barking.
“This is the most important week you have in the development of your football team,” Brown said. “We had a hard practice today in shells, we’ll have a hard practice tomorrow where we’ll tackle some. We start school on Wednesday, which everyone is excited about. We have a hard practice Thursday, where we’ll go a little lighter on Friday, then we’ll go 50 to 60 plays on Saturday.
“This is the toughest week as far physicality, mental toughness and all those types of things that we have. It’s about finding where we’re at.”
And the reason they have to find out where they at is so they can do what is probably the toughest thing a coach and team have to and that is find a route to ready for a peak performance on Saturday, September 2, when they travel to Penn State to open the season.
You don’t just hope your team is ready. You lay out a road to readiness.
This isn’t something you can take out of any coaching manual. This is something you need a GPS to lead you to the desired destination.
“The timing to reach your performance peak is hard,” Brown said. “There’s a lot of people who are smarter than me that are helping with that.”’
It’s a combination of physicality and mentality. It bringing both together, almost a Zen-like combination for the team.
Brown said his team understands that this is the toughest week of the preseason and why.
“There’s a lot goes into it from a nutrition standpoint, to hydration, to make sure if a guy runs 21 he runs 21 at the right time, which is why there are people smarter than me who are helping,” Brown said.
Brown isn’t quite ready yet to bring his team into focus on Penn State.
“This is all about us. We’re not talking about our players about Penn State. We’re trying to get our guys ready for the season,” he said.
But that’s groundwork for what’s to come, it is laying the foundation upon which the house is built. Do it right and it may be a castle; do it wrong and it could wind up a house of cards.
“As far as where you can run your fastest, be your freshest on a certain day, that’s why this week is so important,” he said.
It gets you ready for game prep.
“This week gets you into a different cycle you go into starting next Monday and Tuesday,” Brown said. “The challenge for a coach is, when you know the players, they have been going through the routine here.
“But Wednesday, school starts and they get on their school routine. They can see the light now. All the students are coming back. I’m not that damn old so I can remember the first week of school and that’s a pretty good time, right?”
That’s why, when next week comes, they have to put the pedal completely to the floor.
“You have to know that we’re not just getting through this, but we’re getting better. This is a critical week. We have to be hard on them, tough on them and get some callouses this week so we can be ready to go.”
That means they will be hitting this week, hitting hard. Brown has stressed all camp that year they erred on the side of safety, of cutting back on tackling.
It showed against Pitt and through most of the season.
This year they have extended their tackling.
“We tackled twice last week and got better from Day 1 to Day 2,” he said. “We’re going to again tomorrow and hopefully there’s more improvement.”
