MORGANTOWN — On this Saturday past, under the lights in Mountaineer Field, West Virginia’s first-year tight end coach Blaine Stewart stood soaking in the atmosphere.
As he remembers it the public address system was blaring out the energy of AC/DC’s 1990s hit “Thunderstruck” as he stood next to Coleman Barnes, who is Neal Brown’s aide de camp, so to speak.
“It’s going to be really cool when this place is full,” Stewart said, his mind racing ahead, first a dress rehearsal game against Duquesne and then, on September 16, for the Backyard Brawl rivalry renewal against Pitt.
“It’s starting to feel very real,” Stewart said.
He has his own view of West Virginia University and WVU football, the son of a native West Virginian who fate put in the position to become a hero who rescued the football program following the 2009 Backyard Brawl disaster, Bill Stewart.
Blaine Stewart went to school in Morgantown, was a part in his own way of some of the greatest teams WVU ever put on the field and part of the mania that they created with Pat White, Steve Slaton and all their playmates.
But he’d been away for a while and was thinking about what game night really is like.
“I came to the JMU game here in 2019 because I went to school there,” he said. “I was with the Steelers then and we had the week off. But other than that, I haven’t been at a game here since 2010 so it’s been a long time since I’ve been at Mountaineer Field when it’s rocking.”
You don’t have to be a legacy to understand what being a Mountaineer is.
Stewart today coaches Treylan Davis as one of his tight ends, a player who figures to be a big contributor to this year’s team, a native Ohioan, son of a former offensive lineman at Ohio University.
Ohio seemed to be in his future, especially when he first committed to Cincinnati. But somehow, he was a closet Mountaineer.
“I always grew up kind of rooting for West Virginia. I mean, there were the Buckeyes and my dad played for the (Ohio U.) Bobcats. Those were the Ohio teams, but it’s hard not to root for West Virginia,” Davis said.
“I love what everyone stands for and the traditions here. My Dad’s father retired from the coal mines outside Parkersburg. I’m a big fan of the blue collar crowd and the traditions of this program.”
He came to be recruited at a difficult time, during COVID, a time when no one was visiting campuses. He picked Cincinnati first, but there were memories bouncing around in the back of his mind; memories of having Tavon Austin on your side in NCAA football, of watching his highlights on YouTube.
WVU called. He was hooked, so much so that you know if this coaching thing falls through for Neal Brown, he will always be able to find a job as a telemarketer.
“This coaching staff and the fan base here made me feel welcome from the second I was on the phone the first time with them,” Davis said. “At that time it was Coach Travis Trickett and he did an awesome job in the recruiting process and kept me up to date on everything.
He didn’t need a visit.
“Being on the phone with the coaching staff here really sold me. I got to know their personalities through and through and felt I had a better fit here.”
That’s how it’s always been at WVU. It was a special place, so special that this past week end as Blaine Stewart thought about the present and Treylan Davis was caught up in building his future, a group of former players sat in the stands at Mountaineer Field visiting with their former coach, Hall of Famer Don Nehlen.
The magnetism is always pulling at former athletes, former students. It is the kind of college town you expect to only find in novels or movies, but it is real life .,.. a school that has had to buck so much over the years.
You don’t find ivy covered walls at WVU, but it is as collegiate as the Ivy League. It may not have the academic status as a Cal or Stanford, but it has membership in a major conference.
Still, it is crossing a treacherous stream right now, both athletically and academically.
The football and basketball programs have taken huge hits lately, the football team no longer considered a contender for a conference title, picked last this year, and the basketball program fighting to polish its image and reputation after Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins found himself splashed across the nation in headlines all for the wrong reasons.
With the Big 12 in a transformational period, it has to regain its place in the sports hierarchy of the NCAA.
But the trouble runs deeper, for a school may create a public image through its athletic programs, but it really is about its academics and WVU is troubled, carrying a $45 million deficit that has forced it to open an escape hatch with plans to cut loose important majors and a number of staff members.
It is so dear to the hearts of so many who came to school in Morgantown, from Fairmont and Clarksburg, Pittsburgh and its suburban areas, New Jersey, New York, Maryland. It presented a wonderful place to transition from high school student to a collegian and into adulthood.
It created citizens as it created memories and it’s important far beyond any league standings or academic ratings that it find a path to move forward with honor. It’s too important to the state, to the area and the people who call it their alma mater to let it slip between the cracks that are developing in our modern world.
