MORGANTOWN — If Bob Huggins heard it once, he heard it a thousand times from his former assistant coach, Billy Hahn.
“You know,” Hahn would say, “you can’t cheat the basketball gods ...and there might be some truth to that,” Huggins said a half hour or so after his 14th-ranked Mountaineers had its heart ripped out at home in double overtime by Oklahoma, 91-90.
In many ways it was a game for the ages, where crazy things were happening almost every time the ball was put in play.
If Miles “Deuce” McBride wasn’t throwing a buzzer beater in from half court just before halftime, Sean McNeil was making a 3-point shot that he shot seemingly high enough to go over the dazzling new scoreboard that hangs over the Coliseum court.
But if those shots went in, how many point blank shots didn’t.
And poor Derek Culver, who has been haunted by Oklahoma since he got to West Virginia, somehow he found a way to score 29 points and grab 14 rebounds for another double-double, yet at the end when WVU got him the ball within a foot of the basket he got one blocked, couldn’t get a clean handle on another and heard the final buzzer go off without making the one basket that would have meant winning the game.
All day the Mountaineers had suffered from fumble-itis.
Forget, for a moment, that they looked like they were playing in slow motion. It was more a case of them handling the basketball as if it were covered with grease.
Why?
Huggins has coached long enough to know the answer to that, but it isn’t simple.
“I think it’s a combination of a lot of things,” he said. “It’s a combination of not getting any sleep, which is hard to do when it’s taking you three-and-a-half hours to fly back [from Lubbock, Texas after a 9 p.m. game] and then play a 1 o’clock game.
“I think they were full of themselves after beating a couple of ranked teams, too,” Huggins said.
He saw the results in practice. Before the game he admitted that Thursday’s practice was awful and Friday’s not a whole lot better.
He sensed trouble brewing, but who knew the extent it would go to once they threw the opening tip and while Derek Culver swatted it, it ended up in a layup for Oklahoma.
Culver, driven hard early by having been roughed up and double-teamed into submission the last time he saw Oklahoma, began strong, dominating inside.
But the Mountaineers couldn’t open an advantage as the 3-point shot they could hit in the first half was McBride’s buzzer beater.
And the WVU free throw shooting so good since the Florida game, left them, finishing up with 11 of 21 while Oklahoma made all 10 of their free throws.
Missed free throws from a team that was making most of them?
Call it concentration, call it trying to fool the basketball gods. Take your pick.
“I don’t know what to tell you. I did everything I could think to do to try and get them to concentrate. But when you fumble balls, generally speaking, when miss a lot of shots you normally make, when you miss free throws, when you miss one-footers, when you miss three or four-footers ... “
The truth of the matter was the game played out to be a chess match between two master coaches, Lon Kruger for Oklahoma and Huggins, both of them making all the right moves, right down to Huggins again merging Culver and Gabe Osabuohien into an offensive-defensive platoon that allowed each to do what he did best.
But, in the end, when it came time to close the game out in the second overtime, Culver couldn’t get it done down low.
Kur Kukath, a big man who did not score and played only nine minutes in a game that saw Jalen Bridges play 48, McNeil play 46, McBride play 45 and Culver 33, played strong defense down low and while Culver and Bridges had chances to be heroes at the end, neither could get the ball into the basket in a pushing, shoving, clawing crowd.
The last play at the end of the second overtime saw WVU lob the ball to Culver, but even though they did what they could to clear out, as Sean McNeil would explain, “it was tough for Derek to find a good spot to score.”
And so Oklahoma swept WVU in the regular season for a second straight year and took over second place in the Big 12 behind a Baylor team that still has two games with WVU, games that are very much in doubt right now because of the Bears battle with COVID-19.
And so this intriguing game, a game in which neither team could stretch a lead to double figures, got away from West Virginia.
“We had our chances in both overtimes to get it done.” McBride said.
Only the basketball gods wouldn’t let it happen.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.