MORGANTOWN — The defection of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12, scheduled to take place in 2025 but expected to become a reality a year or two ahead of that, has left the conference and its eight remaining members — including West Virginia University — in the most precarious of positions as to whether or not they will remain a relevant factor in collegiate athletics.
We will not kid ourselves into believing that first football, then basketball, are not the overriding components upon which the future of WVU’s athletic department will be judged, but whether you want to believe it or not, the Big 10, SEC, ACC and Pac-12 will be looking beyond the teams that print the money for any prospective members to see how they fit into the culture of their conference and what kind of partner WVU would be.
A recent story in the Wichita (Kansas) Eagle, which has a vested interest in the matter of realignment as both Kansas and Kansas State are currently investigating its own future, theorized that the Pac-12, which has talked about expanding as well as joining into a scheduling alliance with the Big 10 and the ACC, would mostly likely have three criteria in making individual judgments.
—Brand value
—Academics
—Across the board athletic success
Looking at that, WVU would seem to qualify in all areas.
The brand value of WVU is proven. The Flying WV is one of the great logos in college athletics while its greatest athlete, Jerry West, himself is one of the greatest logos in professional sports as the figure portrayed in the NBA logo.
While a small, lightly populated state, its fan backing reaches religious heights. The Mountaineers travel well and provide a far higher viewership across the country than anyone would believe.
All of that, of course, is important, but not as important as that final aspect, across the board academic success.
Almost as if planned for this crucial moment, WVU’s across the board athletic success is cresting right at this moment. Think about what has transpired most recently.
Keisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence, who played for a WVU women’s soccer team that reached the NCAA final and a No. 1 ranking in 2016, came away with a pair of Gold medals from the Tokyo Olympics, where they were key members of their native Canadian national team that scored two upsets to become champions.
It was only a week or two later that a WVU golfer — senior Mark Goetz —won the stroke play medal of the USGA Amateur Championship, giving him the No. 1 seed for the match play tournament.
Again, around that same time former WVU basketball player Miles “Deuce” McBride became the toast of New York City. After being selected in the second round of the NBA draft by the Knicks, Miles had a sensational introduction to NBA fans in the summer league, surprising all those who had expected a solid defender who needed help with his offense.
He wound up averaging 15.2 points a game, shooting 53.2% from the floor and 50% from 3-point range and topping it off with a 22-point performance which included six 3s against the Los Angeles Lakers summer league tam.
Just this week, in football, senior Dante Stills was named a second team AP Preseason All-American while his brother, Dante, signed as a free agent by the Las Vegas Raiders after surprisingly going undrafted, made his NFL debut this weekend.
In addition, quarterback Will Grier, who has struggled to find himself in the NFL, had his finest professional moment in an exhibition this past weekend for the Carolina Panthers, completed 11 of 14 passes for 144 yards as he made a case to earn a roster spot.
And while he was doing that, receiver David Sills V, who is becoming a fan favorite as he battles for a roster spot with the Giants in New York, scored his first professional touchdown.
In all, nine former Mountaineers are listed in the two-deep on NFL teams at present.
In baseball, John Means got the season off to a big start by throwing a no-hitter in April and currently possesses a 5-6 record which is far better than it looks with 3.50 ERA while pitching on a Baltimore Orioles team that is on pace to lose more than 105 games this year.
Then there’s Alek Manoah, a first-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019, who made his major league debut and has struck out more batters — 78 — through his first 13 games than any Blue Jays’ pitcher ever while compiling a 5-2 record with a 3.18 ERA.
All of this would make any conference proud, but especially when you consider that the Mountaineers have a Hall of Fame-bound basketball coach in Bob Huggins and a rising young star in the football coaching ranks with Neal Brown, to say nothing of Nikki Izzo-Brown as the only coach WVU’s 26-year-old women’s soccer team has ever had and another rising star in men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford.
The on-field success rate is such that WVU ranks 49th in the Director’s Cup standings, which ranks the nation’s top all-around athletic departments.
Meanwhile, athletic director Shane Lyons — having completed a $55 million facilities upgrade — is modernizing and restructuring the entire athletic department at a rapid rate.
“One thing is very clear to me, we have great people working in our department,” Lyons said. “This restructuring will help us operate more effectively and efficiently to better serve our student-athletes, coaches and staff. I look forward to continuing our momentum that we have going in our department as we continue to climb.”
Included in this is the expansion of the clinical and sports psychology unit to work with the athletes via counseling and crisis intervention.
What WVU has to sell hardest, perhaps, is its academic achievements for it has long been looked down upon, especially by ACC schools who felt the Mountaineers did not fit into their footprint.
The school is making it clear that it believes that is not the case through a public relations campaign that recently explained in a press release:
“WVU is proud to be a proven academic leader ranking at the highest level of research activity in the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. In fact, we are among a select few that are land-grant, doctoral research universities with a comprehensive medical school. The University’s faculty are increasingly recognized for excellence, and our legacy of student achievement includes 25 Rhodes Scholars, 25 Truman Scholars, 46 Goldwater Scholars.”
And its athletes have front and center in the academic achievements of which they boast.
Senior football safety Sean Mahone was named last month a second-time Academic All-American, the 29th in WVU history after earning a 3.6 grade point while earning a bachelor’s degree in management information systems and finishing his masters of business administration with a 3.69 GPA.
In addition, he and quarterback Jarret Doege and kicker Evan Staley were named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. The Wuerffel Trophy is known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service.
Academically, 10 members of the gymnastics team were named Scholastic All-American last year, senior defender Kevin Morris of the men’s soccer team was picked to the Academic All-America first team, nine from the swimming and diving team had similar honors.
