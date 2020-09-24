Could WVU be knocking on the door of the Top 25?

MORGANTOWN — Despite the fact that Oklahoma State struggled in its opener against Tulsa, history tells us that you have to outscore the Cowboys normally to beat them and that means you have to match them in explosive plays.
Coach Mike Gundy always is looking for the breakaway. Throughout history, they have had breakaway runners such as Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders and now Chuba Hubbard and they have big play quarterbacks and receivers such as Gundy himself, Bradon Weeden and Zac Robinson at QB and Dez Bryant, Justin Blackmon, James Washington, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and today Tylan Wallace.
To beat them, you have to produce explosive plays, something WVU lacked last year but that they have concentrated on this year, according to offensive coordinator Gerad Parker.
“Anything you want in this life — especially in football — I tell the guys all the time, nothing happens by accident. It’s kind of a self-fulfilling prophecy in my mind, ‘I think, therefore I am.’ If we want to make explosive plays, there better be a conscious effort made every day to be good at them. So, I would think, this matters and we have to win the explosive play battles. It’s probably one of the precursors to looking at success, minus turnovers is always the leading one.
“I think if we’re explosive and at a high level on any Saturday and take care of the football we have a good chance of feeling good about where we are offensively,” Parker said.
You have to pick your spots, though, because Oklahoma State has a strong secondary led by long and athletic cornerbacks.
Still, quarterback Jarret Doege knows they will be trying to go for big plays.
“When they go man-to-man, you have to make them pay for it,” Doege said. “I think we made them pay once to George Campbell [last year] and then a lot of the times they got us. You got to get them more than they get us.”
---
It may have slipped by unnoticed this week, but WVU caught the nation’s eye a little bit with its opening win over an admittedly awful Eastern Kentucky team and in the AP poll was 27th in votes received and 28th in the Coaches Poll, which says they are knocking on the door of the Top 25 and could get there with an upset of Oklahoma State.
Now for the bad news, in the AP poll Pitt is ranked at No. 21 with a 2-0 record and Marshall is at No. 25 at 2-0.
---
What effect has the new eligibility rules that make this a free year for all players had on WVU’s program?
In the opening game WVU played 11 true freshmen. They also played 14 redshirt freshmen.
We’re not just talking got into the game. Many played significant roles and figure to for the rest of the season, which is a sign that recruiting has gone well since Brown came on the scene this year.
---
Recruiting this year, of course, has been affected by the COVID-19 virus with no live contact between recruits and coaches, meaning no on-campus visits. It originally had a time limit on it but that has come and been extended.
So what effect did it have?
“I assumed it would happen,” Coach Neal Brown said. “I think it’s unfortunate for the student-athlete more than anything. A lot of them are playing reduced senior season or not even getting to play their seasons at all. Now they don’t even get to go through a normal cycle with official visits and that kind of thing.”
That affects not only the awe that is created coming on campus and seeing facilities such as the Puskar Center, upon which much money has rained in a rebuilding program, but on seeing Mountaineer Field with live crowds and the excitement of a football Saturday and take in the new, top of the line video boards.
“As far as we are concerned, we have kind of been planning for this, trying to do the best we can,” Brown said. “We can’t do live evaluations, but trying to watch as much film as we can. I think one side effect is we’ll see less flips [players committing to one school, then changing to another.].
“If guys aren’t allowed to take official visits, you’ll see less flips. I think back in April or May I thought what would happen was, because of the record number of early commitments, we would have a record number of late flips. Without visits, I’m not sure that’s going to happen.”
Right now WVU has 14 hard commits for 2021 with three of them — Huntington offensive tackle Wyatt Millum, Germantown, Md., wide receiver Kaden Prather, and Massillon, Ohio, all-purpose back Jaylen Anderson — being given four stars by 247Sports.
