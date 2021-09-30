MORGANTOWN — About a month ago, they listed the preseason Heisman Trophy Top 10 odds this way at Caesar’s Sportsbook:
Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma 11-2
D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson 7-1
Bryce Young, Alabama 9-1
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State 10-1
JT Daniels, Georgia 12-1
Sam Howell, North Carolina 15-1
D’Eriq King, Miami 18-1
Kedon Slovis, USC 20-1
Matt Corral, Ole Miss 20-1
Bijan Robinson, Texas 25-1
Only Robinson, a running back, is not a quarterback.
No wide receivers in the group.
What’s more, no defenders, perish the thought.
The Heisman is supposed to go to the best player in college football. Usually it does, as long as he is on the offensive side of the ball.
In the history of the award, however, only one primarily defensive player has taken home a Heisman and that was ... who? Let’s wait awhile before offering that up, even though true football fans do know the answer.
See, here’s the thing. The odds have taken a beating in the past month. Many of the top candidates have had problems, including Rattler and Uiagalelei, the top picks, opening maybe a route to a defensive player to sneak in.
It becomes important at West Virginia because the Mountaineers have never had a Heisman winner and have put a strong emphasis on building on defense under Neal Brown. While none of today’s players seem ready for a Heisman campaign, it could happen in the future if someone would beat down the door for defenders to be serious contenders in the Heisman voting.
The Heisman Trophy isn’t really for the best player, even if it set out to be that way.
“It’s unfortunate, to be honest with you, because it’s really become the running back/quarterback best player award,” Brown said. “You have an occasional receiver like last year with DeVonta Smith, but it’s become an offensive skill award.
“It’s not fair,” Brown said, “but that is what it has become.”
WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley understands and accepts that.
“It’s the guy that gets credit more than he should and the guy who gets the blame more than he should — the quarterback ,” Lesley said.
He then offered up the answer to the question we posed earlier.
“The quarterback is the standard in the game. Who was the last defender to win the Heisman, Charles Woodson?” Lesley said.
He was the last ... and the only defensive player. In 1997, while a cornerback at Michigan, Woodson beat out quarterback Peyton Manning of Tennessee for the Heisman as he led the Wolverines to a share of the national championship.
But even Woodson was something more than a defensive player, starring on return teams and taking some offensive snaps.
“A lot of his were return game,” Lesley said. “He scored touchdowns.”
During the ‘97 season at Michigan, Woodson caught 11 passes for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing 3 times for 15 yards and another score.
“I don’t know you’ll ever see that again. Just watch the SportsCenter highlights. You see more touchdowns and offensive plays and touchdowns. It’s just the nature of the game.”
The question one would ask is if the nature of the game might not be changing now.
WVU and Oklahoma playing a 16-13 game after the winning team in their last four games had scored more than 50 points could possibly indicate that and it certainly didn’t detract from the excitement of higher scoring games.
Defensive games tend to be close, they tend to be hard hitting, they tend to be more strategic and to produce just as many highlights as do offensive games, where the highlights often are not so much offensive highlights as defensive blunders.
Certainly, over the years there have been defenders who could have and maybe should have won Heisman Trophies, beginning with Chuck Bednarik at Penn back when players went both ways, Dick Butkus at Illinois, Hugh Green at Pitt, Deion Sanders at Florida State and Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh.
Could the day of the defensive Heisman Trophy winner be coming?
It could, if SportsCenter would offer up a Top Ten defensive plays to go with a Top Ten offensive plays.
