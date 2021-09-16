MORGANTOWN — There was a time, not so very long ago, when it might have surprised you to learn that Sam James had been named the offensive player of the week in West Virginia’s second game of the 2019 season and that he had become perhaps the key receiver in their game plan for the revival of the Black Diamond Rivalry in this season’s third game, which is against Virginia Tech.
Not after his statistics fell so badly from the 2019 season to the 2020 season and certainly after he started his junior season with a fumble against Maryland and then with what seemed to be a dropped pass on his second targeting.
Coach Neal Brown had every right to become exasperated with the flash of a wide receiver out of Georgia and give up on him.
Instead, he stuck with him and pushed him to reach all that potential he saw when he took over the Mountaineers three years ago.
“He got pressed into duty,” Brown said on Tuesday as he began readying his team for Saturday’s noon meeting with Virginia Tech on FS1. “He was our go-to receiver in 2019. He wasn’t ready for it, but that was what we needed him to be, and he had some big successes, but he also had some moments that were tough to overcome.”
James led WVU in receiving in 2019 with 69 receptions for 677 yards — both led the team by a large margin — and two touchdowns. He was the best receiver on a young, not-ready-for-primetime receiving crew.
But then came 2020.
“Last year, a little bit of a mixed bag,” Brown said.
His statistics were cut almost in half. He started only three games in the COVID-19 marred season, finishing with 31 catches for 300 yards and no touchdowns. It seemed he dropped as many passes as he caught.
He knew it wasn’t his hands that were the problem. It was his head.
He looked for help where he could find it — coaches, teammates, sports psychologists — and his mother and grandmother.
“I had a minor setback last year. Everybody saw it. I just had to realize I had to put the work in,” James said. “My coaches told me what I needed to work on. My teammates helped — Bryce Wheaton, Winston Wright. They helped me get back to where I am now.
“I leaned on my mother a lot,” he said. “My mother is my rock. My grandma, especially my mom. I’ve seen her go through a lot. She tells me about her life experiences and I learn from them.”
Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker also took him under his wing.
“He played a big role in getting me back on track,” James said.
But, in the end, it was Brown who had the final say on how big a role James would play in WVU’s plans moving forward and the coach was won over by his work ethic and felt his entire team could learn from his journey.
“Now, I think the great lesson for him, and really for the people on our team, is that his investment has been so high that he’s reaping the benefits,” Brown said. “He’s just work. He’s out here. He’s always had speed. He’s always had talent.
“Now, over the last, really, nine, nine and a half months, his investment has been extremely high, and so it’s starting to show up on game days.”
James’ eight receptions for 20 yards are second on the team to Sean Ryan and his two touchdown grabs are half of what the Mountaineers have this season.
The lesson James learned from it all?
“Not to be so hard on myself,” he said. “Athletes struggle with mental health. That was the biggest thing, just to get my mental right and be able to lean on people more and take advice and criticism ... just move on and learn from it.”
In other words, he had to learn to learn. Once you can accept that, a whole new world opens up.
Naturally, he was tested immediately with the fumble and a “dropped pass in the opener at Maryland.
“Fumbles, they happen. It’s football. You can’t really do nothing about it,” James said. “What seemed like a drop wasn’t really a drop. The ball got tipped. I just didn’t catch it.”
Far more importantly, he didn’t let it ruin his season before he could get into it.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.