Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, with occasional rain or snow showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, with occasional rain or snow showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.