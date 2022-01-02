MORGANTOWN — The timing was exquisite.
Dec. 31. New Year’s Eve and the finality it represents.
The end of the old, bring on the new.
Doubtful that was on West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege’s mind when he announced via Twitter that he had come to the end of the line as West Virginia’s quarterback.
Give me a verse of “Auld Lang Syne,” which translate literally into “days gone by.”
Never a man of many words, Doege’s three years at WVU were years of frustration. His term of running the team were fraught with controversy, which was unfortunate because he possesses anything but a controversial personality.
His social media announcement of his pending trip into the transfer portal were what you would expect ... polite, politically correct and terse:
I will forever be grateful for the friendships and memories I made at WVU over the past three years. Thank you to the coaching staff for letting me live out a lifelong dream of mine. West Virginia will always have a special place in my heart. I’m looking forward to the future and am looking for a new home for 2022.
Please note, not thank you to the fans, nor should there have been for his treatment at WVU by its fans was more hostile than hospitable.
He wasn’t a bad quarterback, but he wasn’t a good one and in the dog-eat-dog world of college football, that doesn’t cut it. You don’t beat Oklahoma with average quarterbacks. He beat the teams you would expect WVU to beat, lost to the teams they figured to lose to.
In truth, Doege never really had a chance.
He was quarterbacking a team in transition; came in as the best option coach Neal Brown had, but certainly not with the credentials to save the program from the situation it was left in when Dana Holgorsen left for Houston.
He had ties with Brown in a previous time and place, the younger brother of one-time Texas Tech quarterback Seth Doege whose offensive coordinator then was Neal Brown.
But this wasn’t some strange form of nepotism at work, his transferring from Bowling Green. It was Brown bringing in an experienced quarterback with football bloodlines to compete for the job with Austin Kendall.
Doege won the job. It was that simple.
But he wasn’t a miracle man. That was proven at Bowling Green where they went 2-10 and 3-9 in two seasons.
He came in and was what he was, which the fans of WVU found unacceptable. His statistics at WVU mirrored those at Bowling Green.
Bowling Green, 62.7 completion percentage; 64.8 at WVU. Bowling Green, touchdowns to interceptions 39-15, at WVU 40-9. Bowling Green QB rating 138.7, WVU 134.6.
He did not take the step up that Brown had hoped but was that all his fault?
Hardly.
He redshirted through a transition period, then dealt with COVID-19, all that going through a year when his receivers were more deceivers in that role, dropping far too many passes.
At the same time he was being chased all over — and goodness knows he was hardly Patrick White when it came to running the ball — behind an offensive line that couldn’t pass block and couldn’t run block.
It became an untenable situation because wasn’t capable of putting the team on his shoulders and carrying it while that was being demanded by an impatient fan base that was starved to see the climb Neal Brown had asked them to trust prove to be far steeper than they had imagined.
When he had to be relieved last year in the Liberty Bowl in order for WVU to pull out a victory over Army, the fans spent the off-season figuring that a change would come at quarterback but Garrett Greene failed to take advantage of the opportunity and Goose Crowder wasn’t ready to take advantage.
It was an impossible situation, a 2-4 start against a top-heavy schedule only sharpening the barbs that would be hurled at Doege — and Brown.
To make matters worse, the transfer portal began filling up. It was not really different than elsewhere, but the appearance was that there were internal problems within a program where a strong family culture would be developed.
Since the end of last season 29 players have transferred out, 13 since the start of this season.
The last two were the starting quarterback, Doege, and the leading receiver, Winston Wright Jr.
Why would the leading receiver leave? Why did starters potential All-American Tykee Smith and starting cornerback Drayshun Miller leave last year?
This wasn’t a matter of guys leaving for playing time. These were big time players and they were gone.
There was panic among the fan base and they were rough, make no doubt about it. The players, who always have returned the love of a strong fan backing, noticed.
J.P. Hadley, the accomplished long-snapper who announced his entering into the portal after the bowl game, went on social media after the reaction to Doege hit the internet to say:
“You ask him to leave, he leaves, and you continue to s--t on him. Unreal.”
His teammates did not feel the way the fans did, as exemplified by receiver Bruce Ford-Wheaton, who Tweeted:
“Best of luck dawg. The mentally toughest person I ever met. Stg I’ll be rooting for you.”
Meanwhile, Brown has to do some soul searching and fix whatever is broken. He has a quarterback competition on his hands between Greene and Crowder and now a 4-star recruit out of Arizona in Nicco Marchiol.
He has to look at his coaching staff and their methods. He has to develop a way to keep the likes of Wright and Isaiah Esdale, both of whom have recently announced their exits, believing that playing at WVU is what it always has been ... a life experience they will forever cherish.
And he has to find a way to reconvince his fans to again “Trust the Climb” or there is nothing but trouble lying ahead.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
