MORGANTOWN — It’s time to get Bob Huggins in the Hall of Fame.
What’s that? You say he just was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame? He has, but we’re not talking about that one.
We’re talking about the West Virginia University Athletic Hall of Fame, which has yet to induct one of its most famous, successful and influential graduates.
And, while we’re pushing for that, we might as well join old friend Andy Furman, the famed public relations man and radio voice from Cincinnati, in his push to now get Huggins into the University of Cincinnati Hall of Fame.
It’s hard to imagine that Huggins can be ready to go into the Naismith Hall of Fame, perhaps as important an honor as you can have in sports for it covers all of basketball, unlike Cooperstown which covers only major league — and now Negro League Baseball — participants, the NFL Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame, the NHL Hall of Fame ... all of them wonderful institutions but honor only a segment of their sports.
The Naismith Hall of Fame covers all of college and professional basketball, men and women, players, coaches and administrators.
Huggins’ election was long overdue, but probably not as overdue as it for either the Cincinnati or the WVU halls of fame, where one would think there is little doubt that he belongs.
Interestingly, Mike Fragale, who will be heading this year’s meeting of the 12 electors to the WVU Hall of Fame in May, which will lead to a summer announcement of the new class and a fall induction ceremony, says that for the past couple of years Huggins has come under discussion and while dominating the discussion has failed to get the necessary 75% of the vote.
The margin has been razor thin.
How could that be, considering he was a solid player for three years, a graduate assistant under Joedy Gardner, a Final Four coach and who now has a career record where he is the second winningest active coach in college basketball, fourth winningest of all time?
Well, the rules sort of say:
— Candidates will be eligible for induction into the Sports Hall of Fame ten (10) years following the completion of his/her career at the University; and
— A coach or administrator who retires from the University with twenty (20) years of service to the athletic department shall immediately be eligible for nomination.
In other words, you either have to be 10 years removed from your career with the university or a coach or administrator to be immediately eligible if he has retired with 20 years of service to the athletic department.
Huggins doesn’t qualify either way. One might say that he has his 20 years of service with 3 years as a player (and one redshirt year after transferring), one year as a graduate assistant and now 15 years as a coach ... but he hasn’t retired.
There is a reason for this requirement. Take Pete Rose — say he’d retired as a player, waited the five years for eligibility, been elected, then taken the job as Cincinnati Reds manager, only to be caught betting on the game.
That would certainly heap much embarrassment on the Hall of Fame and probably start an outcry for his ouster.
But Huggins now is heading into the national Hall of Fame and no one can doubt that he belongs in both the Cincinnati and WVU halls.
Waive the rule and put him in. Period.
There are seven coaches who have more Division 1 victories than Huggins, taking away his win totals from Wayne, which was where he started. All seven are in the national Hall of Fame.
Huggins has a pair of Final Four appearances — no national championships, if you want to get picky — and has been to the NCAA Tournament 25 times. He has coached more than 1,300 games, 6th most in college basketball history, is fourth all-time in wins behind Mike Krzyewski, Jim Boeheim and Jim Calhoun; second behind Boeheim among active coaches; and is one of only two coaches to win 300 games at two schools.
Roy Williams is the only other.
So, let’s get with it. If he is inducted into three Hall of Fames in one year, who knows, that might be a record and, more important, it may force him to go out and buy a new suit to wear.
