MORGANTOWN — Once a Mountaineer, Always a Mountaineer ... well, you know the adage.
Now you have proof that it’s true as Bob Huggins pulled a “DOOSKIE” out of his hat to close out his 2022 recruiting class with the announcement that Emmitt Matthews Jr., aka @THEDOOSKIE on social media, was returning to Morgantown to play his final season of eligibility as a West Virginia Mountaineer.
The announcement, made mid-afternoon Friday by Matthews, was the most fitting period to put on collegiate career and recruiting year as has ever been seen at WVU.
The transfer portal and introduction of NIL money turned college sports completely upside down and WVU has been in the midst of it since the beginning, losing Oscar Tshiebwe in January 2021, who wound up at Kentucky where he became college basketball’s Player of the Year and decided to stay there after signing a better than $2 million NIL deal.
In addition, over the past year, WVU has seen Miles “Deuce” McBride and Derek Culver turn professional, Jordan McCabe transfer to be followed this year by Jalen Bridges, Sean McNeil and Isaiah Cottrell, who announced on Friday that he will play at home at UNLV.
Matthews, of course, was part of the chameleon-like metamorphosis that WVU basketball underwent last year, leaving to return home after the 2020-21 season, playing at Washington. He is a Tacoma native.
However, it was obvious as the year went on that he was having a difficult time completely separating himself from WVU, at one point even offering via social media to leave tickets for Mountaineer fans if they ever felt like seeing him play in Washington.
All along, he stayed in contact with his former WVU teammates as he went through a decent season with Washington, the team finishing at 17-15 while he averaged 11.7 points, a career high, and 4.7 rebounds a game. He improved his 3-point shooting to 43.4 percent and made 40 3s, something he sometimes struggled with at WVU.
His addition to this year’s team gives Huggins the perfect wing to replace Bridges.
The decision by Matthews is a fitting exclamation point on a coast-to-coast career. The 6-7 left-hander originally signed with Connecticut but when coach Kevin Ollie was fired he asked to be released from his letter of intent, which sent Huggins scurrying after him the first time.
Matthews started 12 games in his freshman year, averaged 5.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while playing 16.4 minutes per contest.
As a sophomore in the COVID-shortened season of 2019-20 he averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while starting all but one of 31 games.
Then as a junior he averaged 7.8 points and 4.0 rebounds a game.
Upon his arrival introductions all around will be needed, for Huggins went into the off-season with only five returning players due to transfers and graduation.
That forced the veteran coach to hit the transfer portal hard and Matthews is the fifth player to be secured that way, joining Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson and junior college post players Mohamed Wague and Jimmy Bell Jr.
The returning players are guard Kedrian Johnson and Kobe Johnson along with Seth Wilson and forwards Jamel King and James Okonkwo. Huggins also has signed Josiah Davis and Josiah Harris and junior college All-American Pat Suemnick to fill his 13 scholarships.
The rebuilt Mountaineers have a completely different look than last year’s team that did not have a strong inside presence and was built offensively on guards Taz Sherman and McNeil. This year’s team figures to far more aggressive on defense, probably going back to some form of pressing with some help protecting the rim.
